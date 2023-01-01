What’s New to Streaming in January 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of January 2023. Highlights include The Walking Dead Season 11, and That ’90s Show — NETFLIX SERIES.READ MORE

2Coming to Disney Plus in January 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in January 2023. READ MORE

3Coming to Hulu in January 2023

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in January 2023. READ MORE

4Coming to Prime Video in January 2023

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in January 2023. Highlights include all 8 episodes of the second and final season of Al Pacino’s Hunters. READ MORE

5Coming to HBO Max in January 2023

​​HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this January 2023 including the series premiere of THE LAST OF US. READ MORE