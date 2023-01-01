Effective: 2023-01-03 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. If navigating across inland waterways such as Winyah Bay, Intra- Coastal Waterway and local rivers and tributaries, slow down, make sure running lights are displayed. And additionally, make use of GPS, depth finders and the local aids to navigation. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Coastal Georgetown, Central Horry and Northern Horry Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

