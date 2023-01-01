ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
Mayor Phil Goode’s Talk of the Town Letter for January 1, 2023

Happy New Year! I sincerely hope that your holidays were blessed with the warmth of this wonderful season. It was great to see Arizona’s Christmas City in full swing, with all of the favorite events and a few new ones. Prescott City Council looks ahead to 2023, which will...
Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum Luncheon – January 9, 2023

The Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum will have two speakers at their next monthly luncheon on Monday, January 9th. at the Prescott Vibes Event Center, 6200 Hwy 89 (see map at bottom). Doors open at 10:30 am, and the event starts promptly at 11:30am. Parking is free. An RSVP is required. The deadline for making reservations is 10 pm, January 4th.
Snow Plows in Prescott

Prescott’s Street Maintenance crews are working round the clock to monitor the road conditions and are ready for the onset of storms as they approach Monday evening and into Tuesday. It’s projected at this time, that the higher-level areas may receive up to 3 inches of snow fall and lower areas 2 inches as the next storm arrives late tonight and into the morning hours.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Performs in Prescott

Yavapai Symphony Association presents the ensemble Jan. 18 at YCPAC. The Yavapai Symphony launches 2023 with a Grammy-winning ensemble, a virtuoso violinist and two of classical music’s most cherished composers. Join us as the YSA welcomes the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with special guest violinist Renaud Capuçon, performing a program of Prokofiev and Mussorgsky, Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott.
