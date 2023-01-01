ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

prescottenews.com

Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum Luncheon – January 9, 2023

The Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum will have two speakers at their next monthly luncheon on Monday, January 9th. at the Prescott Vibes Event Center, 6200 Hwy 89 (see map at bottom). Doors open at 10:30 am, and the event starts promptly at 11:30am. Parking is free. An RSVP is required. The deadline for making reservations is 10 pm, January 4th.
PRESCOTT, AZ
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Snow Plows in Prescott

Prescott’s Street Maintenance crews are working round the clock to monitor the road conditions and are ready for the onset of storms as they approach Monday evening and into Tuesday. It’s projected at this time, that the higher-level areas may receive up to 3 inches of snow fall and lower areas 2 inches as the next storm arrives late tonight and into the morning hours.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Splits Four In Lady Badger Basketball Classic

The Prescott Lady Badgers had their share of highs and lows in the Lady Badgers Basketball Classic, held at Prescott High School. Prescott played a good opening round game, beating Apollo 58-50 in their first contest. A tough loss to Paradise Valley 59-41 followed in their second game of the day. The battle of day one was between the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions and McClintock Chargers. The two teams had only one loss each coming in, and it went down to the wire, as the 5A Chargers just got past the 2A Scorpions 46-45.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Performs in Prescott

Yavapai Symphony Association presents the ensemble Jan. 18 at YCPAC. The Yavapai Symphony launches 2023 with a Grammy-winning ensemble, a virtuoso violinist and two of classical music’s most cherished composers. Join us as the YSA welcomes the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with special guest violinist Renaud Capuçon, performing a program of Prokofiev and Mussorgsky, Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

