The Prescott Lady Badgers had their share of highs and lows in the Lady Badgers Basketball Classic, held at Prescott High School. Prescott played a good opening round game, beating Apollo 58-50 in their first contest. A tough loss to Paradise Valley 59-41 followed in their second game of the day. The battle of day one was between the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions and McClintock Chargers. The two teams had only one loss each coming in, and it went down to the wire, as the 5A Chargers just got past the 2A Scorpions 46-45.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO