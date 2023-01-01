Read full article on original website
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum Luncheon – January 9, 2023
The Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum will have two speakers at their next monthly luncheon on Monday, January 9th. at the Prescott Vibes Event Center, 6200 Hwy 89 (see map at bottom). Doors open at 10:30 am, and the event starts promptly at 11:30am. Parking is free. An RSVP is required. The deadline for making reservations is 10 pm, January 4th.
Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
A New Year’s Message from Our Publisher – David Stringer
David Stringer, Publisher of Prescott eNews offers a Conservative message for the New Year. He discusses the border crisis, out of control immigration and how it is changing our country.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
Snow Plows in Prescott
Prescott’s Street Maintenance crews are working round the clock to monitor the road conditions and are ready for the onset of storms as they approach Monday evening and into Tuesday. It’s projected at this time, that the higher-level areas may receive up to 3 inches of snow fall and lower areas 2 inches as the next storm arrives late tonight and into the morning hours.
Prescott Splits Four In Lady Badger Basketball Classic
The Prescott Lady Badgers had their share of highs and lows in the Lady Badgers Basketball Classic, held at Prescott High School. Prescott played a good opening round game, beating Apollo 58-50 in their first contest. A tough loss to Paradise Valley 59-41 followed in their second game of the day. The battle of day one was between the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions and McClintock Chargers. The two teams had only one loss each coming in, and it went down to the wire, as the 5A Chargers just got past the 2A Scorpions 46-45.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Performs in Prescott
Yavapai Symphony Association presents the ensemble Jan. 18 at YCPAC. The Yavapai Symphony launches 2023 with a Grammy-winning ensemble, a virtuoso violinist and two of classical music’s most cherished composers. Join us as the YSA welcomes the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with special guest violinist Renaud Capuçon, performing a program of Prokofiev and Mussorgsky, Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott.
Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
Arizona teen confesses to killing 62-year-old in the woods
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to killing a 62-year-old man who he believed was trying to "get with" the teen's younger sister, officials said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the boy came forward with the crime after his parents discovered a gun in...
