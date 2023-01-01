ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

If we don’t weigh evidence, can we even trust ourselves? | Letters

Whom do you trust? Not political leaders, but regular people. Do they put their beliefs above evidence? Do they put tribe above truth? If they are unwilling to look at evidence, then beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we are unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves. We’re all tempted to do it. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

A bumpy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more hikes lay ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by 0.50 percentage points, marking...

