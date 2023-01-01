ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New York Post

Former Nazi 'Secretary of Evil', 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Marine Was Paid $100K+ to Train Chinese Pilots, Indictment Says

A former U.S. Marine received over $100,000 to train Chinese pilots on how to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Naturalized Australian citizen Daniel Duggan, 54, faces four charges in the U.S.—including conspiracy to defraud the American government by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China—after his arrest in Australia in October. Prosecutors allege that Duggan received 12 payments of either $9,900 or $9,500 from an unnamed China-based company, with receipts often citing “personal development training.” The U.S. government claims the business “acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military.” The Australian government approved an extradition request in December, though Duggan’s lawyer has previously said his client maintains his innocence and would fight extradition.Read it at The Guardian
The Last King of America

The Last King of America

He’s hardly the bumbling, rapping monarch from “Hamilton.”. Historian Andrew Roberts urges us not to think of actor Jonathan Groff’s exaggerated portrayal of George III in the musical “Hamilton” when judging the monarch who was, indeed, America’s last king. Of course, given that warning, anyone who has seen the production immediately conjures up a silly, sputtering ruler who embodied all that our Founding Fathers revolted against.
TheDailyBeast

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Visits Pope Benedict XVI's Body Lying in State

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has paid his respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The bad boy of the European right has become increasingly isolated in his continued friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite condemning the invasion of Ukraine early on in the war. The populist leader most recently lifted its veto to a €18 billion aid package from the EU to Ukraine, but only after watering down sanctions against Russian oligarchs. Orban had issued a statement on the pontiff’s death, but his appearance in the Vatican was unannounced. “In our memory, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will always remain an example of high spirituality, and he will be remembered for his courage and commitment to interreligious dialogue,” Orban said Monday. He and his wife are expected to be among only a small handful of heads of state at the retired pope’s funeral on Thursday. Read it at Twitter

