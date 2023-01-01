Read full article on original website
Related
President Joe Biden faces 'grim' prospects with new divided Congress
When the 118th Congress takes power on Jan. 3, President Joe Biden will be faced with the toughest test of his presidency -- trying to legislate in a divided government.
Hunter Biden probe: 2022 marked fourth year — and counting — of investigation
As 2022 comes to a close, federal prosecutors are wrapping up their fourth year investigating Hunter Biden for tax and foreign lobbying violations, false statements and more.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?
It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
Opinion: It Is Erasing History to Defend the Treason of the Confederacy
It’s deplorable how citizens of the United States of America rise in huge numbers to defend the treachery of the Confederacy. For some reason, people who aren’t motivated to make a productive contribution to society find the motivation to insist the Civil War was about “states’ rights.”
Opinion: Americans Should Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Former U.S. Marine Was Paid $100K+ to Train Chinese Pilots, Indictment Says
A former U.S. Marine received over $100,000 to train Chinese pilots on how to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Naturalized Australian citizen Daniel Duggan, 54, faces four charges in the U.S.—including conspiracy to defraud the American government by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China—after his arrest in Australia in October. Prosecutors allege that Duggan received 12 payments of either $9,900 or $9,500 from an unnamed China-based company, with receipts often citing “personal development training.” The U.S. government claims the business “acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military.” The Australian government approved an extradition request in December, though Duggan’s lawyer has previously said his client maintains his innocence and would fight extradition.Read it at The Guardian
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
The Last King of America
He’s hardly the bumbling, rapping monarch from “Hamilton.”. Historian Andrew Roberts urges us not to think of actor Jonathan Groff’s exaggerated portrayal of George III in the musical “Hamilton” when judging the monarch who was, indeed, America’s last king. Of course, given that warning, anyone who has seen the production immediately conjures up a silly, sputtering ruler who embodied all that our Founding Fathers revolted against.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Visits Pope Benedict XVI’s Body Lying in State
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has paid his respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The bad boy of the European right has become increasingly isolated in his continued friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite condemning the invasion of Ukraine early on in the war. The populist leader most recently lifted its veto to a €18 billion aid package from the EU to Ukraine, but only after watering down sanctions against Russian oligarchs. Orban had issued a statement on the pontiff’s death, but his appearance in the Vatican was unannounced. “In our memory, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will always remain an example of high spirituality, and he will be remembered for his courage and commitment to interreligious dialogue,” Orban said Monday. He and his wife are expected to be among only a small handful of heads of state at the retired pope’s funeral on Thursday. Read it at Twitter
Factbox-What do we know about the Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on Russian troops?
MAKIIVKA, Ukraine, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian missile strike on Jan. 1 against a vocational school in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine housing mobilised Russian troops has become one of the bloodiest incidents of Russia's nearly year-long war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0