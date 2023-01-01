Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Mayor Phil Goode’s Talk of the Town Letter for January 1, 2023
Happy New Year! I sincerely hope that your holidays were blessed with the warmth of this wonderful season. It was great to see Arizona’s Christmas City in full swing, with all of the favorite events and a few new ones. Prescott City Council looks ahead to 2023, which will...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum Luncheon – January 9, 2023
The Yavapai Republican Men’s Forum will have two speakers at their next monthly luncheon on Monday, January 9th. at the Prescott Vibes Event Center, 6200 Hwy 89 (see map at bottom). Doors open at 10:30 am, and the event starts promptly at 11:30am. Parking is free. An RSVP is required. The deadline for making reservations is 10 pm, January 4th.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley News – Illegal Drug Abuse Still a Concern in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department continues to see illegal drug use, drug arrests, and overdoses prevalent within our community. Since July 1st, there have been fifteen overdoses and four related deaths. Fortunately, five lives were saved by police officers using Narcan. Eighty people were booked into our local detention center this year for drug offenses. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were the most common illegal drugs recovered during arrests.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Going Local with Thrift Shop at Barnabus Farms
The best part of the business, he says, is loving the people. Edward Albus mixes a thrift shop, appliance store and mechanic shop with ministry and food. Going Local thrift plus appliance and mechanic shop, located on Highway 89 in Chino Valley, is operated through Albus Enterprises, which Albus owns and operates along with his son, David.
theprescotttimes.com
IT’S TIME FOR CATCH-22 WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIG REWARDS
It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
theprescotttimes.com
Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Catch 22 Day 3
It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County. Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Stephanie Camera. In the late evening hours of November 11, 2020, Camera approached a private. residence in the 2400 block of Shane drive in Prescott...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
prescottenews.com
Off-Duty Prescott Valley Police Department Sergeant Arrested on Charges of Domestic Violence at His Home
On December 22, 2022, at 1:45 pm Prescott Valley Police officers responded to an off-duty police officer’s home in Prescott Valley after a report of a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival officers learned that a Prescott Valley Police Department sergeant was involved in the incident and. immediately contacted the...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police New Year Traffic Enforcement
This New Year’s Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be out in force conducting DUI, seat belt, and other traffic enforcement. The Prescott Valley Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement, which begins Saturday, December 31, 2022, and continues through Monday, January 2, 2023.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
prescottenews.com
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Performs in Prescott
Yavapai Symphony Association presents the ensemble Jan. 18 at YCPAC. The Yavapai Symphony launches 2023 with a Grammy-winning ensemble, a virtuoso violinist and two of classical music’s most cherished composers. Join us as the YSA welcomes the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with special guest violinist Renaud Capuçon, performing a program of Prokofiev and Mussorgsky, Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott.
prescottenews.com
Snow Plows in Prescott
Prescott’s Street Maintenance crews are working round the clock to monitor the road conditions and are ready for the onset of storms as they approach Monday evening and into Tuesday. It’s projected at this time, that the higher-level areas may receive up to 3 inches of snow fall and lower areas 2 inches as the next storm arrives late tonight and into the morning hours.
theprescotttimes.com
Camp Verde News-Teen Kills A Man for trying “Getting with his 14 yr old Sister”
(December 30, 2022 ) – On December 26th, a 16-year-old male showed up at the YCSO Eastern sub-station and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” The suspect reported that on or about November 28th, 2022 in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased in the wilderness.
Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home
Arizona police are looking for an individual who broke into a family's home while they were sleeping on Saturday morning and stole several thousands of dollars.
