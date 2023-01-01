It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO