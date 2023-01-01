Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Related
Clayton News Daily
'Resilient' Georgia Bulldogs keep national title repeat hopes alive with comeback
Of all the gaudy statistics, both good and bad, that can be associated with top-seeded Georgia’s 42-41 victory over fourth-seeded Ohio State as New Year’s Eve turned into New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage wasn’t a number, but a word. “Our guys are extremely...
Clayton News Daily
TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?
After two closely contested and highly entertaining College Football Playoff national semifinal showdowns Saturday, the title clash is set: defending champion and undefeated Georgia against this season’s Cinderella program from TCU. As both teams get set to descend upon Los Angeles later this week for the Jan. 9 game...
Clayton News Daily
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL NOTES: Thrilling game ends as 2023 arrives
ATLANTA — The clock literally struck midnight on Ohio State's upset bid as Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal went wide left seconds into 2023 as the Buckeyes' comeback bid came up just short against No. 1 Georgia, 42-41, in the second semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Getting the...
Clayton News Daily
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after the win. While he acknowledged that they could...
Clayton News Daily
Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State
For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. If Georgia is going to...
Clayton News Daily
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
Clayton News Daily
Ohio State Falls Short on Final Drive in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinal
After Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with receiver Adonai Mitchell from 10 yards out with 54 seconds to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, it appeared the Bulldogs were destined for their second consecutive national championship appearance. However, it was not going to...
Clayton News Daily
MVP Awards After the Bulldogs Heroic Peach Bowl Comeback
The Georgia Bulldogs advanced to their 2nd straight National Championship last night after an instant classic in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and trailing by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs took the lead with just under a minute to go and held on as the Buckeyes missed a last second field goal.
Clayton News Daily
College Gameday Makes Their Picks
The day has finally come. Georgia and Ohio State are set to get in between the hash marks and get ready for action. Both sides have acknowledged that it is a one-game season despite this being the semifinal. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and head coach Kirby Smart spoke about this in media availability, and it's clear that the message has been delivered to the team.
Comments / 0