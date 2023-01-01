From line changes to diaper changes to flight changes back to line changes, Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene's whirlwind at the end of December left him both ecstatic and drained. Duchene's wife Ashley gave birth to the couple's third child, Ellie Jo, the morning of Dec. 27, the same day the Predators lost to the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Duchene didn't play in the game. Nor did he join the team the next day on its...

