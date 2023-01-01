ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Origin and meaning of 'Auld Lang Syne'

New Year's EvePhoto byKurt LiebhaeuseronUnsplash. Auld Lang Syne is usually the last song of the old year. It is sung on New Year's Eve just as the old year goes out and the new year is coming in. Many people have no idea what the song means or its origin.
Clayton News Daily

What Does Angel Number 1133 Mean for You in the New Year?

Have you been hearing a lot about angel numbers and numerology lately, and wondering what the hype is all about? They really do seem everywhere these days! Well, angel numbers are a series of numbers that appear together, and keep showing up in someone's life in order to send a message. They are called angel numbers, or soul numbers, because many people believe that this is how angels guide us in our everyday lives. And one of these common examples is angel number 1133.
The Independent

Auld Lang Syne lyrics: All the words to sing on New Year’s Eve as world rings in 2023

Every New Year’s Eve, everyone comesd to the realisatipon that they don’t know the words to “Auld Lang Syne”.Belting out the song as the clock strikes midnight has become an annual tradition, but after confidently singing the first line, you most likely end up singing “la laaaa la la la” over the actual words.For a song so popular, it’s quite funny how very few people can actually recite the entirety of. The song derives from a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns – but the poet actually never intended the piece to act as a farewell to the old year.After...
Whiskey Riff

Pistol Annies’ A Cappella Rendition Of “Auld Lang Syne” Is The Perfect Song To Ring In The New Year

Happy New Years Eve. As we count down the hours to 2023, we also close out 2022 and celebrate making it through another year. Of course, in the country genre, the last 12 months were filled with all kinds of great music, which we somehow managed to narrow down to our top 40 favorites, so make sure you check that out if you haven’t already. And one of my favorite songs to listen to on New Years Eve is the […] The post Pistol Annies’ A Cappella Rendition Of “Auld Lang Syne” Is The Perfect Song To Ring In The New Year first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

