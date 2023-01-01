ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Newtduke
1d ago

if you are a legal gun owner it is actually quite easy to bring guns with you on a plane in your checked luggage. Flew Jetblue and Delta in the past 2 weeks with no issues .

270DC4L
1d ago

The man should just blame it on whoever makes JIF peanut butter. Tell them he hadn't even opened the peanut butter yet and that he is just baffled and puzzled that jif tried to set him up. I'll be darn

Kirt McClain
1d ago

Maybe they were gifts for politicians? you got your pistol in my peanut butter! You got your peanut butter on my pistol! Two great tastes that go great together.

