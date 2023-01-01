Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024
One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
Former Valley star quarterback finds new perspective amidst health scare
PHOENIX — Before embarking upon this new life of his, quarterback JD Johnson enjoyed a prolific high school football career with the Pinnacle Pioneers. So much so that Johnson earned several division 1 offers, including a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan. But it was during his physical with the Wolverines he discovered he had a heart defect forcing him to medically retire from football.
Loss to in-state rival Arizona tough to swallow for Bobby Hurley, ASU
Bobby Hurley stared at the box score, attempting to process a nine-point loss to the fifth-ranked team in the nation. His defense held the Wildcats to 69 points, well below their average. His offense made just 3-of-27 shots beyond the three-point line, the obvious saboteur in a showdown of Pac-12 contenders.
arcadianews.com
When you wish upon a…football game?
Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
arcadianews.com
Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club
Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
arcadianews.com
Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future
Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
arcadianews.com
What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023
Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
northcentralnews.net
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Massive music festival 'Decadence Arizona' to celebrate NYE in Phoenix, rain or shine
Rain or shine, a massive music festival and party is underway at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale with revelers dancing away the very last hours of 2022. FOX 10’s Lauren Clark has the details for "Decadence Arizona."
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
