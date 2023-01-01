Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
arcadianews.com
When you wish upon a…football game?
Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
kjzz.org
Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024
One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
arcadianews.com
Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club
Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
arcadianews.com
City of Phoenix senior center serves entire community
For over 40 years, Devonshire Senior Center has brought the local community together for family fun, education and support. Located on 28th St. and Devonshire Ave., the center first opened in early 1980 and has grown to include a multitude of classes, programs and events. Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as Devonshire Senior Center is not exclusive to seniors. It’s open to all ages.
arcadianews.com
What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023
Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
arcadianews.com
Valley organization offers help and hope to parents
Founded in 2006, The Singletons is a nonprofit that offers numerous resources and a strong sense of community to help loved ones navigate health and financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. Founder Judy Boyd created the organization in honor of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton, a 30-year-old single mother of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
arcadianews.com
Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future
Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
fox10phoenix.com
Massive music festival 'Decadence Arizona' to celebrate NYE in Phoenix, rain or shine
Rain or shine, a massive music festival and party is underway at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale with revelers dancing away the very last hours of 2022. FOX 10’s Lauren Clark has the details for "Decadence Arizona."
arcadianews.com
January 2023 Editor's Note
January! The month of resolutions, blank pages and inspiration to improve our lives. I know the last few years have been a challenge, but something tells me we have a lot to look forward to this year – starting with a brand-new edition of Arcadia News. As the theme...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
'Nothing short of a miracle': 4-year-old defying odds after struck by car in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A four-year-old girl is defying the odds after she was struck by a car in Chandler just days before Christmas. On Dec. 20, Katie Sandell was going to an appointment near Banner Ocotillo in Chandler. Her husband, Jeff, and three of their children decided to walk across the street and look at Christmas lights at a nearby church while waiting.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
luxury-houses.net
Asked For $4.199 Million, This Authentic European Mediterranean Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Endless Views of Desert Mountain
10911 E Purple Aster Way Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10911 E Purple Aster Way, Scottsdale, Arizona has all the superb details of an exquisite home with high end finishes and magnificent views of Desert Mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,749 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10911 E Purple Aster Way, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 694 0098) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
azbigmedia.com
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?
PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
