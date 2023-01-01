ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arcadianews.com

When you wish upon a…football game?

Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024

One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
GLENDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club

Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

City of Phoenix senior center serves entire community

For over 40 years, Devonshire Senior Center has brought the local community together for family fun, education and support. Located on 28th St. and Devonshire Ave., the center first opened in early 1980 and has grown to include a multitude of classes, programs and events. Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as Devonshire Senior Center is not exclusive to seniors. It’s open to all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023

Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Valley organization offers help and hope to parents

Founded in 2006, The Singletons is a nonprofit that offers numerous resources and a strong sense of community to help loved ones navigate health and financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. Founder Judy Boyd created the organization in honor of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton, a 30-year-old single mother of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
arcadianews.com

Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future

Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
FLORENCE, AZ
arcadianews.com

January 2023 Editor's Note

January! The month of resolutions, blank pages and inspiration to improve our lives. I know the last few years have been a challenge, but something tells me we have a lot to look forward to this year – starting with a brand-new edition of Arcadia News. As the theme...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023

6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
MESA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asked For $4.199 Million, This Authentic European Mediterranean Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Endless Views of Desert Mountain

10911 E Purple Aster Way Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10911 E Purple Aster Way, Scottsdale, Arizona has all the superb details of an exquisite home with high end finishes and magnificent views of Desert Mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,749 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10911 E Purple Aster Way, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 694 0098) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria

The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy