We’re not shy about the need for more housing options in the valley; in the words of that oddball New York political candidate a number of years back, “the rent is too damn high”, but one could also lump home prices in that bucket as well. And as we like to remind you, the best way to reduce those is to increase the supply by building more options. So this story was a particularly interesting one to us with a bit of a new twist.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO