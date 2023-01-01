Read full article on original website
Valley organization offers help and hope to parents
Founded in 2006, The Singletons is a nonprofit that offers numerous resources and a strong sense of community to help loved ones navigate health and financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. Founder Judy Boyd created the organization in honor of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton, a 30-year-old single mother of...
Small but mighty pantry serves those in need
On a morning just after Thanksgiving, the Arizona Kosher Food Pantry is absolutely bustling with activity. Volunteers are busy cooking an evening meal, sorting through donations from a recent clothing drive and putting together food boxes for neighbors who stop by seeking assistance. All are welcome at the pantry says...
City of Phoenix senior center serves entire community
For over 40 years, Devonshire Senior Center has brought the local community together for family fun, education and support. Located on 28th St. and Devonshire Ave., the center first opened in early 1980 and has grown to include a multitude of classes, programs and events. Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as Devonshire Senior Center is not exclusive to seniors. It’s open to all ages.
What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023
Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future
Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
Biltmore Fashion Park | Mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Beautifully designed surrounded by gardens and trees, Biltmore Fashion Park is a must-see on your Phoenix shopping list. One of its main attractions is that it has the Saks Fifth Avenue department store branch in Phoenix, as well as brands such as Ralph Lauren and Evereve. There are several famous chain restaurants including The Capital Grille and True Food Kitchen. In the streets surrounding this mall, there are other small shopping centers with stores such as Marshalls, Best Buy, Old Navy, Michaels, Forever 21, and Whole Foods and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as AMC movie theaters just opposite.
Demand Pull: Jobs are Bringing More Housing to Phoenix, What Can Scottsdale Learn?
We’re not shy about the need for more housing options in the valley; in the words of that oddball New York political candidate a number of years back, “the rent is too damn high”, but one could also lump home prices in that bucket as well. And as we like to remind you, the best way to reduce those is to increase the supply by building more options. So this story was a particularly interesting one to us with a bit of a new twist.
Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Valley firefighters have successfully contained an apartment fire at a high-rise building in Midtown Phoenix, fire officials confirmed. The contents of an apartment had caught fire earlier in the morning. No evacuations were necessary for the building as first responders were able to quickly contain the blaze....
Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight
GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health. Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.
Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club
Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
When you wish upon a…football game?
Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
Here's Phoenix's Top Google Search For 2022
Google determined the top searches in each city.
