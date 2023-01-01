Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Phoenix weekly weather forecast - and it's not just rainBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
AZFamily
Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
northcentralnews.net
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
arcadianews.com
What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023
Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
AZFamily
Historic Goodyear bar forced to relocate after 105 years in same spot
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maybe it’s the giant rooster out front, the 110-year-old pine tree in the kitchen, or the timeless pictures on every wall...everything about Roman’s Oasis is unique, and it keeps customers coming back. “You can come in for years and not be able to...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Demand Pull: Jobs are Bringing More Housing to Phoenix, What Can Scottsdale Learn?
We’re not shy about the need for more housing options in the valley; in the words of that oddball New York political candidate a number of years back, “the rent is too damn high”, but one could also lump home prices in that bucket as well. And as we like to remind you, the best way to reduce those is to increase the supply by building more options. So this story was a particularly interesting one to us with a bit of a new twist.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
arcadianews.com
Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future
Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Superstition Mountain Museum and the Elvis Chapel
ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
AZFamily
Tequila Corrido's mixologist is in studio for 'National Bloody Mary Day'
New measure helps Arizona families roll over unused 529 plans funds. If your child doesn't fully utilize their 529 college saving plan, you'll soon have new penalty-free ways to tap into those funds. TCU teams up with The Lola in Glendale; VBRO Fiesta Bowl is just days away. Updated: Dec....
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
12news.com
Gasoline tanker crash spills thousands of gallons of fuel in west Phoenix, leaves 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — First responders are working to stop a large gasoline leak after a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying the fuel in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Officials...
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
Here's Phoenix's Top Google Search For 2022
Google determined the top searches in each city.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
Comments / 0