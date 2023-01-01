For over 40 years, Devonshire Senior Center has brought the local community together for family fun, education and support. Located on 28th St. and Devonshire Ave., the center first opened in early 1980 and has grown to include a multitude of classes, programs and events. Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as Devonshire Senior Center is not exclusive to seniors. It’s open to all ages.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO