Valley organization offers help and hope to parents
Founded in 2006, The Singletons is a nonprofit that offers numerous resources and a strong sense of community to help loved ones navigate health and financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. Founder Judy Boyd created the organization in honor of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton, a 30-year-old single mother of...
Arcadia Montessori celebrates 50 years
In 1972, Judy Pemberton chose to bring her ideas for enhanced education to the children of Arcadia. She believed that children benefited from independent learning that was specifically tailored to them, but felt that opportunities in the area were limited. “There were so many things that I wanted to do,...
City of Phoenix senior center serves entire community
For over 40 years, Devonshire Senior Center has brought the local community together for family fun, education and support. Located on 28th St. and Devonshire Ave., the center first opened in early 1980 and has grown to include a multitude of classes, programs and events. Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as Devonshire Senior Center is not exclusive to seniors. It’s open to all ages.
What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023
Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
When you wish upon a…football game?
Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
New boutique fitness studio offers rowing workouts
After two knee surgeries and raising three kids, a low-impact workout was exactly what Arcadia mom Cameron Ballinger was looking for when it came to fitness. She found it in Row House, a boutique rowing studio focused on full-body fitness for everyone. Ballinger and her partner Kurt Rupprecht were inspired...
Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future
Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club
Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
