Phoenix, AZ

arcadianews.com

City of Phoenix senior center serves entire community

For over 40 years, Devonshire Senior Center has brought the local community together for family fun, education and support. Located on 28th St. and Devonshire Ave., the center first opened in early 1980 and has grown to include a multitude of classes, programs and events. Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as Devonshire Senior Center is not exclusive to seniors. It’s open to all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

A shining leader in community and connection

The Camelback League of Boys Team Charity (BTC) worked hard throughout the holiday season, spreading joy and cheer to those in need. In their efforts to help their community, they hosted a Thanksgiving food drive, volunteered with the #LovePup organization and built an outdoor space for a Valley group home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

Valley organization offers help and hope to parents

Founded in 2006, The Singletons is a nonprofit that offers numerous resources and a strong sense of community to help loved ones navigate health and financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. Founder Judy Boyd created the organization in honor of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton, a 30-year-old single mother of...
PHOENIX, AZ
kawc.org

Winning drawing selected in Inaugural Art Contest

Governor Katie Hobbs has announced the winner of her Inaugural Art Contest. The theme of Hobbs' upcoming election is "An Arizona for Everyone." 7th grader Emily Avalos from Echo Canyon submitted the winning work of art by uniting some of the landscapes that make up the state beneath the state flag.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts

Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
ARIZONA STATE
arcadianews.com

What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023

Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tourine

Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona

Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
ARIZONA STATE
arcadianews.com

Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future

Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
FLORENCE, AZ
arcadianews.com

When you wish upon a…football game?

Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023

6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
MESA, AZ
arcadianews.com

Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club

Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80

Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
ARIZONA STATE
arcadianews.com

January 2023 Editor's Note

January! The month of resolutions, blank pages and inspiration to improve our lives. I know the last few years have been a challenge, but something tells me we have a lot to look forward to this year – starting with a brand-new edition of Arcadia News. As the theme...
PHOENIX, AZ
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Monument Valley

Monument Valley is one of the most famous and iconic places in the United States. The valley is inside the Navajo Nation, meaning it is protected and owned by the Native Americans who live there – they have their own laws and customs and even their own president. The towering rock formations, known as mesas and buttes that dominate Monument Valley have become famous through films set in the Wild West, such as The Lone Ranger, How The West Was Won and Stagecoach, directed by John Ford, who gave his name to one of the valley’s most famous locations.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

The 50 biggest companies in Arizona

If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
ARIZONA STATE

