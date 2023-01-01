Read full article on original website
Future first-round NFL Draft pick Alonzo Highsmith first met Paul DiMare in the early 1980s when Highsmith played football at Miami Columbus High with Scott, one of DiMare’s four sons. A few years later, when Highsmith was baptized during his illustrious career with the Miami Hurricanes, he chose DiMare as his godfather — then asked DiMare again to be his son Alonzo “Paul” Highsmith’s godfather when he was born.
