fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: The Montauk
A trip to the beach isn’t far away with Old Town Scottsdale’s The Montauk on your radar. The dining destination serves American-style fare, where East Coast flavors meet staples from the West in an airy, buzzing atmosphere. A part of the long line of restaurants from local hospitality...
arcadianews.com
Trying to find my inner yin and yang
In January 2022, I stood (awkwardly) outside my comfort zone and attended a barre and aerial fitness class in the spirit of our January theme: fitness. After that, I learned that my body prefers something a little less fitness-y and strives more for calm, meditative strengthening. For my 2023 fitness journey, I chose Tai Chi.
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
AZFamily
Historic Goodyear bar forced to relocate after 105 years in same spot
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maybe it’s the giant rooster out front, the 110-year-old pine tree in the kitchen, or the timeless pictures on every wall...everything about Roman’s Oasis is unique, and it keeps customers coming back. “You can come in for years and not be able to...
citysuntimes.com
Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott to host counselor recruiting event in Scottsdale Jan. 4
If there’s one Arizona tradition that continues to live on today it’s that every month of May – as soon as the spring semester comes to an end – dozens of Arizona college students can be found rolling up sleeping bags, packing duffel bags and making their way to Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott.
arcadianews.com
Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club
Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
northcentralnews.net
Adams Table debuts refreshed winter menu
Located inside the Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown, Adams Table recently debuted new menu items for the winter season. Described as a modern restaurant with American and Southwestern fare and inspired by the culture of Phoenix, Adams Table’s new menu reflects the season — whether guests are craving spicy cuisine or prefer something more seasonal, the restaurant says that the new dishes present a spectrum of flavors.
northcentralnews.net
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
arcadianews.com
Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future
Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
azbigmedia.com
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
northcentralnews.net
Small but mighty pantry serves those in need
On a morning just after Thanksgiving, the Arizona Kosher Food Pantry is absolutely bustling with activity. Volunteers are busy cooking an evening meal, sorting through donations from a recent clothing drive and putting together food boxes for neighbors who stop by seeking assistance. All are welcome at the pantry says...
arcadianews.com
When you wish upon a…football game?
Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
arcadianews.com
What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023
Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
Salad & Go Lists Two New Phoenix Area Outposts as ‘Coming Soon’
The newest locations for this rapidly growing, local brand, are set for Glendale and San Tan Valley.
arcadianews.com
January 2023 Editor's Note
January! The month of resolutions, blank pages and inspiration to improve our lives. I know the last few years have been a challenge, but something tells me we have a lot to look forward to this year – starting with a brand-new edition of Arcadia News. As the theme...
Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Valley firefighters have successfully contained an apartment fire at a high-rise building in Midtown Phoenix, fire officials confirmed. The contents of an apartment had caught fire earlier in the morning. No evacuations were necessary for the building as first responders were able to quickly contain the blaze....
kjzz.org
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
TCU dad makes Fiesta Bowl to see senior son play last band performance
A Texas Christian University dad had quite the journey to get to Glendale to see his senior student play in the marching band at the Fiesta Bowl.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
