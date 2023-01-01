Read full article on original website
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
Ravens send their thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
There has been an outpouring of support from Baltimore to Buffalo for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night.
