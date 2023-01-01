PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Theatre company is expanding this year, groundbreaking on a massive campus update and expansion to a 500-seat theatre!. The Phoenix City Council voted to give $6 million in funding to the project. The new facility will be fully ADA accessible, allowing everyone to enjoy the performances, workshops, and programs. “If approved by the voters in the fall, this funding will be transformational to children, artists, and staff like myself who have mobility issues,” said Matt Schaefer, Phoenix Theatre’s Managing Director who is a T6 paraplegic. “For 16 years I have pulled myself up a steep non-compliant ramp to get to my office.”

