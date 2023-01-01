Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Second, more powerful earthquake shakes Soledad hours before 2023
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A second, more powerful earthquake shook Soledad hours before the start of the new year, Saturday night. According to the USGS, a 4.0 magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a 3.2 magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier.
Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm
WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
KSBW.com
Watsonville muck out floodwaters following breach of Corralitos Creek
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Neighbors in the 55 and older community of Pajaro Village were busy mopping up and sweeping out water from their homes Sunday. Dozens of houses there started the new year off with inches of water inside after Corralitos Creek sent water gushing through the neighborhood Saturday night.
KSBW.com
Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County
BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to PG&E at least 5,358 customers are without power in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E says the outage is storm related. The post POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Plane crashes during landing approach in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A woman survived a solo-plane crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon after reportedly smashing into power lines and a utility pole upon approach to the runway just before 3pm. Cal Fire Capt. Bryan Whitaker said the pilot appeared to have suffered minor to moderate injuries and was conscious...
KSBW.com
72-year-old man killed by tree during Santa Cruz storm
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A 72-year-old man was found dead under a 120-foot Cypress tree that had experienced "failure" at Lighthouse Field State Beach. According to California State Parks, these types of failures are unpredictable and unfortunately, cannot be prevented. As a result of the incident, the park will be closed until further notice.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
benitolink.com
Alert: Flooding occurring in North San Benito County
This flood warning information has been provided by the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 at 7:36 pm. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office sent the following alert about “minor flood warning” on Dec. 31. It stated, “We have surface flooding in the 6000 block of San Felipe Rd in North San Benito County.”
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!
Santa Cruz is one of the most beautiful cities in California. There are so many things to do and see in downtown Santa Cruz. From oceanfront beaches to historic buildings, there’s something for everyone. One of the best ways to see what downtown has to offer is by taking a walking tour. You can learn about the history of the area or see some of the sights firsthand. No matter what your interests are, there’s bound to be something for you in downtown Santa Cruz. Read on for some fun activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!
People asked to shelter in their homes in Watsonville due to flooding￼
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Flooding has forced a reverse 911 call to people living along the Bridge Street area in Watsonville, according to the Watsonville Police Department. Police are asking people in that area to shelter in their homes because of the flood water on the streets. Crews are working to reduce water levels on the street, The post People asked to shelter in their homes in Watsonville due to flooding￼ appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood
LA SELVA BEACH, Calif. — A shelter-in-place alert has been sent out for a section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood. According to officials, trees and wires were downed in the area of San Andreas Rd. "We are requesting that you shelter in place or stay out of the...
Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they were first to arrive at a fire Saturday morning. The fire had spread from a tent to three others against the rear of a building on Industrial Street and Terven Avenue. Officers said the fire also spread to the building causing "significant damage," per Salinas Police. Officers evacuated The post Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
National Weather Service issues flood watch
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
Comments / 0