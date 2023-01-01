Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arcadianews.com
Valley organization offers help and hope to parents
Founded in 2006, The Singletons is a nonprofit that offers numerous resources and a strong sense of community to help loved ones navigate health and financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. Founder Judy Boyd created the organization in honor of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton, a 30-year-old single mother of...
arcadianews.com
City of Phoenix senior center serves entire community
For over 40 years, Devonshire Senior Center has brought the local community together for family fun, education and support. Located on 28th St. and Devonshire Ave., the center first opened in early 1980 and has grown to include a multitude of classes, programs and events. Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as Devonshire Senior Center is not exclusive to seniors. It’s open to all ages.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
arcadianews.com
January 2023 Editor's Note
January! The month of resolutions, blank pages and inspiration to improve our lives. I know the last few years have been a challenge, but something tells me we have a lot to look forward to this year – starting with a brand-new edition of Arcadia News. As the theme...
arcadianews.com
Nonprofit celebrates 20th annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon
The Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC) is a nonprofit dedicated to “honoring and serving our military heroes.”. Founded in 1999, the VMLC’s mission is to assist veterans in crises, encourage initiatives that honor heroes and recommend quality medical and mental health care for veterans. Through its Returning Warrior Program, the VMLC works closely with VA Medical Center social workers to provide veterans with emergency financial assistance not provided by the federal and state governments.
arcadianews.com
Florence is a nod to the past that’s ready for a memorable future
Florence, Arizona, was established in 1866 and is a small town with a significant history. It’s one of Arizona’s oldest settlements, and also the final resting place of Charles Poston, who was referred to as the “father of Arizona” because of his efforts in lobbying for the creation of the territory.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
arcadianews.com
What’s Happening, Arcadia? January 2023
Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is offering an eight-week Wellness Program where folks can learn new habits regarding food, exercise, sleep, stress and environmental toxins. The sessions start on January 12 and include weekly meetings, food demos and tastings, new recipes and worksheets, all within a casual setting. Registration starts at $288, and the program runs until March 2.
northcentralnews.net
AlphaGraphics breaks ground
After a decade-long search to find the perfect Camelback Corridor building site, AlphaGraphics Camelback will move into an all-new, custom-built printing facility on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue in 2023. Founded in 1981 and still operated by Tucson native Larry Furlong, the Camelback franchise is the...
kjzz.org
Phoenix commits $5.3 million for refugee, immigrant services
Phoenix could provide more than $5 million in federal relief funds to support refugees and immigrants. It will be divided among four nonprofits to help with things like housing, employment, language classes, legal aid and medical case management. Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari hopes the council’s approval will show Phoenix is a...
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
fox10phoenix.com
Celebrations underway in Old Town Scottsdale as 2022 comes to a close
Those in the nightclub industry say New Year's Eve is the Super Bowl for them. It's not uncommon for areas like Scottsdale to be packed on this holiday.
arcadianews.com
When you wish upon a…football game?
Thanks to the generosity of Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program, three Arcadia educators scored big for their classrooms in November. They now have $2,500 each to spend on school supplies, teaching tools and programs that will make a difference for their students – emotionally and academically.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
arcadianews.com
Scholarship program makes a splash at Phoenix Swim Club
Phoenix Swim Club is on a mission to make competitive swimming more accessible for young children through a new scholarship program. The PSC scholarship is based on financial need and can cover up to 100 percent of the monthly membership dues for a practice group. Kim McClure, vice president of...
kjzz.org
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
arcadianews.com
New boutique fitness studio offers rowing workouts
After two knee surgeries and raising three kids, a low-impact workout was exactly what Arcadia mom Cameron Ballinger was looking for when it came to fitness. She found it in Row House, a boutique rowing studio focused on full-body fitness for everyone. Ballinger and her partner Kurt Rupprecht were inspired...
tourcounsel.com
Biltmore Fashion Park | Mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Beautifully designed surrounded by gardens and trees, Biltmore Fashion Park is a must-see on your Phoenix shopping list. One of its main attractions is that it has the Saks Fifth Avenue department store branch in Phoenix, as well as brands such as Ralph Lauren and Evereve. There are several famous chain restaurants including The Capital Grille and True Food Kitchen. In the streets surrounding this mall, there are other small shopping centers with stores such as Marshalls, Best Buy, Old Navy, Michaels, Forever 21, and Whole Foods and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as AMC movie theaters just opposite.
Comments / 0