MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee: Bellator vs. RIZIN experience ‘phenomenal,’ using soccer kicks and stomps ‘so fun’
A.J. McKee enjoyed being able to implement soccer kicks and stomps into his offensive repertoire, but he isn’t sure it’s something he’ll be able to do 100 percent of the time. McKee defeated Roberto de Souza via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator MMA...
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Manny Pacquiao announces return to boxing
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to Japan in 2023 to fight for Rizin. Earlier this month, PacMan competed in an exhibition bout against DK Yoo in South Korea. On Saturday, he announced his next career move.
Manny Pacquiao announces 2023 fight for Japanese MMA promotion Rizin
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to
golfmagic.com
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
MMAWeekly.com
Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results
Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
MMA Fighting
MMA Fighting’s 2022 Robbery Review Rundown: Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, and why judging isn’t as bad as you think it is
After a 2021 that only had a handful of what I would consider genuine robberies (Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick, I’m looking at you), and even less that registered on a wider viewership scale (Gleison Tibau vs. Rory MacDonald, anyone?), I was optimistic that 2022 would not only feature few judging controversies, but that fans, fighters and media would get even closer to being on the same page when it comes to scoring a fight.
MMAmania.com
Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’
Rin Nakai is ready to redeem herself on the ultimate proving ground. It’s been eight years since the current Deep Jewels Flyweight champion stepped foot in the Octagon. Her lone two appearances in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) resulted in Nakai’s only losses in her 27-fight career. Nakai, 36,...
Sand Springs fighter Jimmy “The Brick” Flick heading to Las Vegas for UFC fight
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country fighter will soon be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, to fight in a mixed martial arts event. “My goal is be the UFC flyweight champ,” said Jimmy Flick. Jimmy “The Brick” Flick is from Sand Springs and he’s coming out of...
MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
PWMania
MMA Junkie's 2022 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira went from unranked to champion in the span of 12 months. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion had a lot of hype when he was signed to the UFC in late 2021 and lived up to it with a flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 poster teases ‘champ vs. champ’ showdown between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
It’s a rare moment in mixed martial arts history when two champions square off against each other but that’s the exact scenario headlining UFC 284 in February. Ahead of the showdown between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, the new poster for the event teases the epic encounter that will headline the promotion’s return to Australia.
Chael Sonnen wants to see former “best in the world” fighter placed in the UFC Hall of Fame: “He belongs there”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he wants to see Frank Shamrock take his place in the UFC Hall of Fame. When it comes to analysts in the world of mixed martial arts, few are quite as outspoken as Chael Sonnen. The former UFC title challenger is one of the most intriguing personalities in the history of the sport, and most certainly of his generation.
Yardbarker
After Rizin Sweep, Scott Coker Says Bellator Roster is Best in Company History
Bellator MMA president Scott Coker was riding high following his promotion’s 5-0 victory in its head-to-head matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation on New Year’s Eve. “I always said my wish was to go 5-0, and I’m happy that my guys won, but to me, it was very competitive out there,” Coker said at the Rizin 40 post-fight press conference. “That last fight, [Roberto] de Souza when he was fighting A.J. [McKee], there were a couple of times I thought he might get tapped.
game-news24.com
Watch out for Big Show and Pitbull. Bellator and Rizin participated in a joint MMA evening
In the Japanese city of Saitama on December 31th, a martial arts evening was organised by the Japanese government. MMA show took place between Bellator and Reason. In the main event, AJ McKee (8th Bellator) won on unanimous decision against Roberto De Souza (Rizin Champion). By unanimous decision, Patricio Pitbull...
BoxingNews24.com
Pretty Boy vs. Kid Dynamite: Mayweather against Tyson, in their Primes
By Joseph Hirsch: Few fighters have transcended the sport in the way that Mike Tyson has. The only fighter who most fight fans and laypeople would recognize as more transcendent would be Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali. Floyd Mayweather, by contrast, splits the fight crowd and doesn’t so much...
