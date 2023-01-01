ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Medvedev aims to learn from tough moments, raise game in 2023

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shXd6_0k0659IL00

ADELAIDE, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev said he needed a long time to recover from his loss to Rafa Nadal in last year's Australian Open final, but the Russian vowed to use his experiences to reach a higher level in 2023 as he gears up for the season's first Grand Slam.

Medvedev was up two sets when Nadal pulled off a comeback for the ages by sealing a 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 victory in a thrilling final at Rod Laver Arena to deny his opponent his second major crown.

"I felt absolutely terrible... the thing about life and tennis is that you have to get over it, try to learn from it because you can't change the past," Medvedev told reporters on Sunday, before the Adelaide International 1 tournament.

"I had some tough moments in my career... tough losses -- I know a lot of losses in a row and I always managed to find a way back, so I'm sure I'm going to find the way back to an even higher level than I was playing maybe last year.

"But yeah, the match was not easy to get over for some time, but right now I'm looking forward to the Australian Open again, and I want to do better than last year. That's the goal."

After losing to Nadal at Melbourne Park, Medvedev exited the French Open in the fourth round, while a ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine forced him to miss the grasscourt major.

His title defence at the U.S. Open ended following a fourth-round defeat by Australian Nick Kyrgios and the 26-year-old went on to lose his number one ranking.

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended 2022 as the top-ranked player and Medvedev said the men's field looked as strong as ever with the emergence of new faces in the top 10.

"I think it's always difficult because it's always some new players that come in. Some old ones are maybe playing a little bit worse, but they're coming back... Carlos is number one in the world now, playing amazing," Medvedev said.

Medvedev will open his season against Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the Adelaide ATP 250 event with a potential semi-final clash with 21-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
Larry Brown Sports

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. Navratilova told Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com on Monday that she was recently diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer. During throat examinations, doctors discovered that she also has breast cancer, which is unrelated to the throat cancer. Both forms of cancer are treatable, and... The post Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reuters

Tennis-Azarenka digs deep to beat Kalinina in Adelaide

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka overcame a shaky start to beat Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in a gruelling match at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday and reach the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.
Reuters

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy