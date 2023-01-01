Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Tenant Trying To Hit RP With Broom, Subject Jumped Out Of Car – Ukiah Police Logs 12.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive
Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
ksro.com
Meth, Fentanyl, and Handguns Found in Probation Search in Santa Rosa
Three were arrested in Santa Rosa after a probation search turned up meth and firearms. Sonoma Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the search at a house on the 1000 block of Clover Drive. During the search, deputies found a man hiding in a bathroom who turned out to have an outstanding...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Dec. 15
Occurred on Old Highway 53. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
Lake County News
East Region Town Hall meets Jan. 4
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The group on Wednesday will discuss a proposed revision to its bylaws.
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:57 p.m.] A Stabbing in Covelo Leaves Woman With Head Wounds—Law Enforcement Responding
Scanner traffic beginning at 10:14 p.m. indicates a Covelo woman has been stabbed in the head and is actively hiding from her attacker. Another woman who is accompanied by two men allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife. The victim has fled the immediate area where the attack occurred. Round...
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider telecommuting policy and traffic safety update at first meeting of 2023
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will start off the new year with updates on the Brown Act, consideration of a telecommuting policy for city employees and discussion of traffic safety-related complaints. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the council chambers at...
Lake County News
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Stop Yields ¾ Pound of Suspected Meth, 1/3 Pound of Suspected Fentanyl, and Ghost Gun, Says Fort Bragg Police
This is a press release from the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 31, 2022 at approximately 8:00 AM, a Fort Bragg PD officer witnessed a vehicle fail...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Dec. 17
Occurred on Old Highway 53. EXCESSIVE NOISE COMING FROM THE APARTMENT ABOVE THE LISTED APARTMENT NUMBER. Disposition: Unfounded. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
KDRV
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
mendofever.com
Four Ukiah Families Displaced After New Year’s Eve Apartment Complex Fire
The New Year is off to a rough start after four Ukiah families are left without shelter in the wake of an early morning apartment complex fire. Ukiah Valley Fire Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham told us preliminary investigations indicate the fire’s ignition source was either an electrical issue or combustibles placed in front of a wall furnace.
mendofever.com
Deputies Allegedly Find Ukiah Man in Possession of Concealed Knife, Meth, and Fentanyl
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-23-2022 at approximately 1:41 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area...
The Mendocino Voice
Snow and power outages arrive in Mendocino County, heavy rainfall expected mid-week across Northern CA (updated 4:30 p.m.)
Update 4:30 p.m. — A steady rain has been falling across the county for much of the day, and we’ve received a number of reader reports of snow falling in Laytonville, Brooktrails, and and other northern inland locations, as well as downed trees in the roads — take caution out there if you are on the roads this week!
One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release. Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the […]
mendofever.com
Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks
As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
mendofever.com
Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded
A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Announces Swearing In Ceremony for Newly Elected Officials
The annual swearing in ceremony for newly elected officials will take place in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. Mendocino County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Katrina...
