As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.

HOPLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO