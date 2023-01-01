ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

ksro.com

Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive

Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Dec. 15

Occurred on Old Highway 53. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

East Region Town Hall meets Jan. 4

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The group on Wednesday will discuss a proposed revision to its bylaws.
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
Lake County News

Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Dec. 17

Occurred on Old Highway 53. EXCESSIVE NOISE COMING FROM THE APARTMENT ABOVE THE LISTED APARTMENT NUMBER. Disposition: Unfounded. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA
KDRV

Flooding closes roads across Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
BELDEN, CA
mendofever.com

Four Ukiah Families Displaced After New Year’s Eve Apartment Complex Fire

The New Year is off to a rough start after four Ukiah families are left without shelter in the wake of an early morning apartment complex fire. Ukiah Valley Fire Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham told us preliminary investigations indicate the fire’s ignition source was either an electrical issue or combustibles placed in front of a wall furnace.
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Snow and power outages arrive in Mendocino County, heavy rainfall expected mid-week across Northern CA (updated 4:30 p.m.)

Update 4:30 p.m. — A steady rain has been falling across the county for much of the day, and we’ve received a number of reader reports of snow falling in Laytonville, Brooktrails, and and other northern inland locations, as well as downed trees in the roads — take caution out there if you are on the roads this week!
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release. Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks

As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
HOPLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded

A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
WILLITS, CA

