ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ryan Pellum and Ellis Robinson IV Name Top Schools and Other Names in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3667_0k064Zwx00

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news from the recruiting world, including names like Ryan Pellum, Ellis Robinson, and more!

Names in the News

–Cameron Lenhardt, EDGE, Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy), #308 nationally, #37 edge, and #56 in FL

Four-star Florida (IMG Academy) defensive tackle Cameron Lenhardt will announce his commitment on January 3rd at the Under Armour All-American game. His top five teams are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Maryland Terrapins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Cornhuskers and Terrapins are the favorites, and he did make an official visit to both schools. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine have him heading to Lincoln. I agree with that, and he will be a Cornhusker.

–JJ Harrell, 2024 WR, Sardis, Mississippi (North Panola HS), #488 nationally, #65 athlete, and #9 in MS

Three-star 2024 Sardis (MS) wide receiver JJ Harrell announced his top eight schools on December 10. Those teams are the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, Memphis Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Tennessee Volunteers. However, the LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers are the ones that stand out. He said he has good relationships with the Tiger's Brian Kelly and the Vol's Josh Heupel, saying,

" What I love about Coach Heupel and Coach Kelly is they care more about making me a better person. "

Harrell will be in Knoxville on January 14th for a visit and said he would visit LSU soon after. This one is a toss-up right now.

–Kevin Heywood, 2024 OT, Warminster, Pennsylvania (Archbishop Wood HS), #279 nationally, #19 offensive tackle, and #7 in PA

The Miami Hurricanes offered four-star 2024 Warminster (PA.) offensive tackle Kevin Heywood on Friday. He now has 14 power five offers, with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the lead to land him. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Nittany Lions have an astonishing 98% chance of landing him. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball also likes Penn State. I like them, too, and believe he will end up in Happy Valley.

–Ryan Pellum, 2024 WR, Long Beach, California (Millikan HS), #48 nationally, #6 wide receiver, and #4 in CA

Ryan Pellum , a four-star 2024 wide receiver from Long Beach (CA.), named his top ten schools on Saturday. They are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and UCLA Bruins. Regarding his top schools, he said,

" These schools, they are top schools. They talk to me a lot. "

The On3 RPM has the Ducks as the favorite right now, giving them a 20% chance of landing him. But Alabama, LSU, and Texas will be teams to keep an eye on.

–Ellis Robinson IV, 2024 CB, Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy), #13 nationally, #1 cornerback, and #6 in FL

Five-star 2004 Florida (IMG Academy) cornerback Ellis Robinson IV has named his top five teams. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes are those teams. He said those teams made him a priority, and it was a tough decision to cut his list from ten teams to five. Alabama is the favorite, according to the On3 RPM, as they currently have a 62% chance of landing him, followed by Georgia at 33.2%. Of course, all of the top five teams have a chance of landing Robinson, and he named them for a reason, but this will come down to the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs. I like the Tide here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far

The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience. Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.
KANSAS STATE
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
494
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy