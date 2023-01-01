Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
411mania.com
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
nodq.com
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly a free agent and can take wrestling bookings
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. As of January 1st 2023, Sasha (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly a free agent and can take wrestling bookings. On New Year’s morning, Sasha posted a cryptic tweet which read, “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.” Sasha included a photo with the following quote…
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
Sasha Banks parted ways with WWE when she walked out back in May and it was later reported that the company released her with the stipulation being that The Boss wouldn’t be able to take wrestling related bookings until January. Well January is here and now Sasha Banks is a free agent.
PWMania
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
PWMania
Backstage News on Karl Anderson, WWE and NJPW Working Together
This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite having scheduled dates with NJPW, Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE several months ago. Anderson has been allowed to make commitments to NJPW despite being under contract with them. Rocky...
