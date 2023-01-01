ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Let The Big ‘Dawg Speak: Smart Proud Of Dawgs’ Resilience, Frustrated By Errors

As Bulldog fans were ringing in the new year Kirby Smart, Javon Bullard, and Stetson Bennett were addressing media in Mercedes-Benz Stadium following the Red and Black’s 42–41 victory over Ohio State. All three had some interesting things to say about last night’s wild semifinal victory, and the road ahead to the national championship game, including:
MVDs: Ohio State Edition

You don’t pull off one of the most memorable comebacks in program history and punch your ticket to the college football national title game without a complete team effort. Nonetheless, even under those circumstances certain Bulldogs are bound to leave an outsized mark on the evening. They are your MVDs: the most valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 42–41 come-from-behind victory over Ohio State.
