You don’t pull off one of the most memorable comebacks in program history and punch your ticket to the college football national title game without a complete team effort. Nonetheless, even under those circumstances certain Bulldogs are bound to leave an outsized mark on the evening. They are your MVDs: the most valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 42–41 come-from-behind victory over Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO