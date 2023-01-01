Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove residents bracing for major mud cleanup after this week's rainstorms
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains held a community meeting Monday night to discuss emergency response plans for this week's storms. People in the Felton Grove community gathered so they could talk about what to do before and after Wednesday’s storm. Not everyone here has lived through this before, so they want to get out as much information as possible.
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
Baby born minutes into new year might be Bay Area's first of 2023
The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1.
‘No reason to downplay this’: Another atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
It's about to get wet again in the San Francisco Bay Area with an atmospheric river set to soak the region later this week.
East Bay storm damage update: Contra Costa mudslides, Pleasanton flooding
East Bay communities were seeing continued impacts Monday of the New Year's weekend downpour.Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday. A sinkhole closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaMarsh Creek Road was also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides. Morgan Territory Road was closed between addresses 5477 to 5649 because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said. Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.Earlier Monday, authorities in Alameda County alerted of flooding closing a major roadway in Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Police Department said Foothill Road was closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police were asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. ALSO READ: Powerful storms, flooding not over yet for San Francisco Bay Area
Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules
The grace period for timed parking in San Jose is over. The city is ticketing violators again starting tomorrow. San Jose stopped enforcing time-limited parking during the COVID-19 pandemic. It phased in partial enforcement in the summer for parking limits of less than two hours. Now the city will also enforce parking restrictions on spaces with limits... The post Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
KTVU FOX 2
Power outages persist across Bay Area
Danville is experiencing persistent power outages after this weekend's powerful storms. Some residents said the town should do more to protect their homes from the floods.
Tesla plunges off cliff at Devil's Slide critically injuring 2 adults and 2 children, CAL FIRE says
Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials.
KSBW.com
Soquel residents brace for another storm while cleaning up the storm aftermath from the weekend
SOQUEL, Calif. — Clara Diaz lived at Old Mill Mobile home park for over 12 years. She rented a corner three-bedroom mobile home with a large backyard overlooking Soquel creek. On Saturday, Diaz was preparing dinner to ring in the New Year with her friends and family when suddenly her plans changed drastically.
2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces
DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend storm sets stage for more destruction as next wet wave hits Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area was walloped by a storm over the weekend that produced mudslides and flooding, setting the stage for even more destruction. The storm approaching Wednesday is big and powerful in its own right. The coming storm — an atmospheric river, or if you prefer the...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
Sandbags in short supply as Bay Area prepares for next round of storms and flooding
SAN FRANCISCO - Across the Bay Area, many homeowners and business owners are scrambling to find sandbags as another round of storms threatens to bring more rain and flooding. In San Francisco, Chenery Street in the Glen Park neighborhood had flooding over the weekend and the Vice-President of the Glen Park Business Association said many shops didn't have sandbags.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area health officer offers tips when returning to flooded areas
SAN MATEO, Calif. - San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow warned residents Sunday that floodwater poses health and safety risks for those returning to flooded areas. "Floodwater can contain all kinds of dangerous materials, and it is obviously best to avoid any contact with the water," Morrow said....
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
Santa Cruz County cleans up from New Year's Eve storm — and prepares for yet another atmospheric river
Emergency crews were cleaning up from a New Year's Eve rainstorm that flooded waterways, closed roads and downed trees and power lines. Local officials were also preparing for another atmospheric river to hit the county starting late Tuesday night or early Wednesday that is expected to bring up to 3-6 inches of rain to parts of the county and as much as 10 inches to areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
