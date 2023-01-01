ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove residents bracing for major mud cleanup after this week's rainstorms

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains held a community meeting Monday night to discuss emergency response plans for this week's storms. People in the Felton Grove community gathered so they could talk about what to do before and after Wednesday’s storm. Not everyone here has lived through this before, so they want to get out as much information as possible.
FELTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay storm damage update: Contra Costa mudslides, Pleasanton flooding

East Bay communities were seeing continued impacts Monday of the New Year's weekend downpour.Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday. A sinkhole closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaMarsh Creek Road was also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides. Morgan Territory Road was closed between addresses 5477 to 5649  because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said. Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.Earlier Monday, authorities in Alameda County alerted of flooding closing a major roadway in Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Police Department said Foothill Road was closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police were asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.  ALSO READ: Powerful storms, flooding not over yet for San Francisco Bay Area
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules

The grace period for timed parking in San Jose is over. The city is ticketing violators again starting tomorrow. San Jose stopped enforcing time-limited parking during the COVID-19 pandemic. It phased in partial enforcement in the summer for parking limits of less than two hours. Now the city will also enforce parking restrictions on spaces with limits... The post Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Power outages persist across Bay Area

Danville is experiencing persistent power outages after this weekend's powerful storms. Some residents said the town should do more to protect their homes from the floods.
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces

DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sandbags in short supply as Bay Area prepares for next round of storms and flooding

SAN FRANCISCO - Across the Bay Area, many homeowners and business owners are scrambling to find sandbags as another round of storms threatens to bring more rain and flooding. In San Francisco, Chenery Street in the Glen Park neighborhood had flooding over the weekend and the Vice-President of the Glen Park Business Association said many shops didn't have sandbags.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area health officer offers tips when returning to flooded areas

SAN MATEO, Calif. - San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow warned residents Sunday that floodwater poses health and safety risks for those returning to flooded areas. "Floodwater can contain all kinds of dangerous materials, and it is obviously best to avoid any contact with the water," Morrow said....
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another storm

Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County cleans up from New Year's Eve storm — and prepares for yet another atmospheric river

Emergency crews were cleaning up from a New Year's Eve rainstorm that flooded waterways, closed roads and downed trees and power lines. Local officials were also preparing for another atmospheric river to hit the county starting late Tuesday night or early Wednesday that is expected to bring up to 3-6 inches of rain to parts of the county and as much as 10 inches to areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

