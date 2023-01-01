ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Mavericks Rally to Defeat Houston Rockets in Seventh Straight Win

Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Doncic scored 29 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback. He finished...
DALLAS, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans

An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
WASHINGTON, DC

