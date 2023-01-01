Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks
Colin Cowherd explains why going to the Dallas Mavericks would be a good move for LeBron James.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams lead Memphis Grizzlies to win against Sacramento Kings
The second night of a back-to-back without multiple rotational players usually spells doom. The Memphis Grizzlies were presented that challenge against a Sacramento Kings team that is one of three opponents to win inside of FedExForum this season. Memphis protected home court this time in a 118-108 win on Sunday...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan And LeBron James On Elite List Of Players With More Than Three 50-Point Games Before 25
Doncic, 23, has been instrumental for the Mavericks and has been single-handedly carrying the team to wins since the start of the season.
'We're Holding Luka Under 50': Gregg Popovich Marvels at Luka Doncic's Historical Game
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich couldn't believe that Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic pulled off a 60-20-10 game.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Luka Doncic's 51 Points Leads Mavs Over Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs came up short in their 126-125 loss against the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic scored 51 points.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mavericks Rally to Defeat Houston Rockets in Seventh Straight Win
Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Doncic scored 29 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback. He finished...
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Cliff Gustafson, former Texas Longhorns baseball coach and hall of famer, dies at 91
Tributes, including one from former star Roger Clemens, poured in Monday for the 91-year-old Texas Longhorns legend who was affectionately known as "Coach Gus."
Mavs star Luka Doncic enters Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan territory with insane 5-game stretch
Luka Doncic has taken the basketball world by storm of late. The Dallas Maverick superstar has been on an absolute tear, leading his team to a six-game winning streak. He’s put up some pretty insane stat lines along the way too, as the three-time All-Star firmly establishes himself as one of the frontrunners for this year’s MVP title.
