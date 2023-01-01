Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football Gallery: No. 4 Ohio State falls 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs this Monday, we take a look at the last time these 2 programs met.
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite in National Title Game
After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened.
Ohio State sees special teams contributor opt for transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State’s season comes to an end with the heartbreaking loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. After going toe-to-toe with the reigning national champs, the Buckeyes were unable to pull off the last-second win in Atlanta. After the game, one piece of Ohio State’s special teams unit has...
"Everything feels just a little better after a win." Ladd McConkey discusses Peach Bowl.
Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey caught up with the media following Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations. Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson ...
Where will the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship be played?
LOS ANGELES — With UGA winning the Peach Bowl on Saturday night and advancing past Ohio State in dramatic fashion, many are wondering where and when the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place. Here are the details. When. The CFP championship will take place Monday, Jan....
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Ohio at Peach Bowl, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
Governor Dewine and Governor from Georgia Make Bet Ahead of Playoff Game
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp placed a friendly wager ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. This year, Governor DeWine offered some of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies from Marsha’s...
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
Georgia Secretary of State Office: Call for Special Election for State House, District 119
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on January 31, 2023, in portions of Barrow and Jackson Counties for Georgia House District 119 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative-elect Danny Rampey. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on February 28, 2023.
