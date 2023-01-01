No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 28-24 at halftime of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. The Bulldogs opened the game with five consecutive passes, and kept up a similar trend for the remainder of the half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed nine of his first ten attempts, racking up 110 yards through the air.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO