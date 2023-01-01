ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Postgame observations: Bulldogs defeat Buckeyes 42-41 in instant classic

No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national championship game, while the Buckeyes were eliminated from the playoff. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Offense comes up clutch. Stetson Bennett and the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia advances to second straight national championship

Georgia football is heading back to the national championship. Following a nail-biting 42-41 victory over No. 4 Ohio State, the Bulldogs have a chance to repeat as national champions. No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9, with a chance to...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Halftime observations: Ohio State leads Georgia 28-24

No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 28-24 at halftime of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. The Bulldogs opened the game with five consecutive passes, and kept up a similar trend for the remainder of the half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed nine of his first ten attempts, racking up 110 yards through the air.
COLUMBUS, OH
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Ohio at Peach Bowl, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA

