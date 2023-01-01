10 of the best new beauty products for the coming year

Pleasure of a shower.<br>Closeup side view of attractive mid 20's woman taking a shower in her bathroom after a long exhausting day at work or college. She's gently washing her hair and skin. Photograph: gilaxia/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The beginning of the year is a good time to reevaluate things – including your beauty stash. Let’s start with eye creams. Most eye creams are useless, but StriVectin’s formulas are science-backed, so when they create a new eye cream you should pay attention. Too Faced chocolate mascara appeals because black mascara can feel brusque. Like the effect of the cold weather on hair – though Kérastase’s conditioner will help combat that. Louis Vuitton fragrances are sublime, but not a snip. Their collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama is for anyone seeking an investment piece – or a reward for getting through a family Christmas. Another way to get your calm back is via Wildsmith’s shower oil. Skinworks is one of London’s best treatment destinations. Get a feel for it at home via their excellent new range. Kate Somerville is another facialist with a trusted product line and, like Murad, is a brand I always recommend. Another of my favourites is an essence. REN’s deeply hydrates skin without the heaviness of a cream and it is fragrance-free. Kiss My Lips scent is not. Created by jeweller Solange Azagury-Partridge, it was inspired by the first record she bought: Sugar Sugar by the Archies. She wanted to create something that smelled like “hot sugar and tangy lemon with a smudge of butter”. And it is delicious: sweet, sexy and joyous. Not a bad way to kick off 2023.

1. Wildsmith Skin Stillness Shower Oil £38, wildsmithskin.com

2. Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum £67, katesomerville.co.uk

3. REN Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Smooth, Prep & Plump Essence £43, libertylondon.com

4. Murad Essential-C Overnight Barrier Repair Cream £83 (launches on 6 January), murad.co.uk

5. Kiss My Lips Eau de Parfum by Solange £125, solange.co.uk (launches on 15 January)

6. Skinwork Treatment Cleanse £32, skinworkofficial.com

7. StriVectin Advanced Retinol Multi-Correct Eye Cream £69, boots.com

8. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara in Chocolate £25, toofaced.co.uk

9. Kérastase Fondant Apaisant Essentiel Detangling soothing cellular conditioner £35.50, kerastase.co.uk

10. Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Fragrance £260, uk.louisvuitton.com

