ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm relationship with Instagram post on New Year’s Eve

Nina Agdal has confirmed her relationship with Logan Paul after posting a series of photographs of the couple together on New Year’s Eve.On Instagram, the Danish model shared a snap of herself embracing the YouTube star on a balcony by a beachfront alongside the caption: “2022, the beginning of me and you”.In the photo, Agdal, 30, is seen kissing Paul’s cheek with her arm wrapped around him while he smiles at the camera.A second picture shows Paul, 27, lying down topless on Agdal’s lap on a leather sofa, while a third shows her being lifted in his arms beside a...
OK! Magazine

Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React

Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
HAWAII STATE
Hypebae

PSA: Megan Fox Is Taking Applications for a Girlfriend

Megan Fox took to Instagram to announce she’s looking for a girlfriend. The Jennifer’s Body star shared selfies and a video on Instagram wearing one of her signature faux fur bucket hats along with the following caption: “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”
CBS DFW

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
TACOMA, WA
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
suggest.com

Are Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Kids Scientologists? What Bella And Connor Cruise Are Doing Now

This year marks two decades since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman called it quits on their marriage, and as we all know, both actors eventually established new families with different partners. But what became of the former couple’s children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise? Tom Cruise’s kids reportedly stuck by their dad’s side after their parents split (unlike Suri Cruise, who is loyal to her mom, Katie Holmes.) Meanwhile, there is no evidence that Nicole Kidman’s kids with Keith Urban—Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—have any sort of relationship with their step-siblings.
FLORIDA STATE
PopSugar

Watch Adele Serenade Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency Concert

Adele made boyfriend Rich Paul's recent birthday a special one. During a concert at her "Weekends With Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, the "I Drink Wine" singer paused her set to sing "Happy Birthday" to the sports agent, who celebrated his 41st birthday that same day. Clips captured by excited concertgoers offered a look at the sweet moment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
digitalspy.com

Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage

Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy