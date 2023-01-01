Read full article on original website
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm relationship with Instagram post on New Year’s Eve
Nina Agdal has confirmed her relationship with Logan Paul after posting a series of photographs of the couple together on New Year’s Eve.On Instagram, the Danish model shared a snap of herself embracing the YouTube star on a balcony by a beachfront alongside the caption: “2022, the beginning of me and you”.In the photo, Agdal, 30, is seen kissing Paul’s cheek with her arm wrapped around him while he smiles at the camera.A second picture shows Paul, 27, lying down topless on Agdal’s lap on a leather sofa, while a third shows her being lifted in his arms beside a...
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
PSA: Megan Fox Is Taking Applications for a Girlfriend
Megan Fox took to Instagram to announce she’s looking for a girlfriend. The Jennifer’s Body star shared selfies and a video on Instagram wearing one of her signature faux fur bucket hats along with the following caption: “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
Aaron Carter Claimed His Mom Had Been Given 12 Months to Live Shortly Before His Death
Here's a look at Aaron Carter's relationship with his mother, who the musical artist claimed had been given only had 12 months to live shortly before his own death.
Britney Spears Posted A Picture In The Shower, Complained About Instagram And Invited Her Mom To Coffee In Same Post
Britney Spears dropped a series of photos and videos from a shower in Mexico, and in one of them, she addressed her mom.
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Don King Net Worth: How Much The Controversial Boxing Promoter Is Worth In 2023
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. Before Dana White, there...
Are Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Kids Scientologists? What Bella And Connor Cruise Are Doing Now
This year marks two decades since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman called it quits on their marriage, and as we all know, both actors eventually established new families with different partners. But what became of the former couple’s children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise? Tom Cruise’s kids reportedly stuck by their dad’s side after their parents split (unlike Suri Cruise, who is loyal to her mom, Katie Holmes.) Meanwhile, there is no evidence that Nicole Kidman’s kids with Keith Urban—Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—have any sort of relationship with their step-siblings.
Watch Adele Serenade Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency Concert
Adele made boyfriend Rich Paul's recent birthday a special one. During a concert at her "Weekends With Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, the "I Drink Wine" singer paused her set to sing "Happy Birthday" to the sports agent, who celebrated his 41st birthday that same day. Clips captured by excited concertgoers offered a look at the sweet moment.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Paris Jackson takes siblings Blanket and Prince to snowboard in Tahoe
Michael Jackson’s kids took a family trip to enjoy the snow! Siblings Paris, Prince Michael Jackson II, better known as Blanket, and Prince Jackson were spotted on a rare sighting together as they hit the trails with a snowmobile tour company in Tahoe Vista, California. Paris was...
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage
Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...
Cheryl Burke Reunites With Tom Bergeron Following Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit
Reunited and it feels so good! Following her exit from Dancing With the Stars, Cheryl Burke took the time to catch up with former host Tom Bergeron. “Dance Dad and his many personalities... 😆 #dancedad #reunitedanditfeelssogood,” the professional dancer, 38, shared on Monday, December 5, via Instagram. The post contained a series of selfies with […]
Fan Favorite Ryan Long Reveals How ‘Jeopardy!’ Helped Him Break Out Of His Shell
When most fans watch Jeopardy!, they assume that the contestants have always been known for their intelligence. How else could one person retain so much information on a wide variety of subjects? While this is true for many contestants, Ryan Long just doesn’t fit this stereotype. In fact, the 16-game winner barely graduated high school!
All About Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston's Best Friend and Former Love Interest
No one was closer to Whitney Houston than Robyn Crawford. Since the music icon exploded on the scene with the release of her debut album Love Language in 1985, Crawford was by Houston's side as a close collaborator, professional gatekeeper — and above all, her best friend. Throughout the...
Austin Butler Responds To Claims That He ‘Can’t Stop Talking Like Elvis Presley’
Austin Butler wowed movie lovers with his brilliant performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. However, it seems the actor may have brought the role into his real life as some fans keep wondering why his natural speaking voice still sounds like that of the King of Rock n Roll.
