Read full article on original website
Related
Nicole Kidman, 55, Smiles As She Goes For A Run During Family Holiday In Australia
Nicole Kidman was in good spirits as she went for a run in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 28. The Moulin Rouge actress, 55, had a smile on as she went for a morning run during her holiday stay in her home country. She looked fit as she listened to music, with her phone in her hand, and went for her jog.
Prevention
Nicole Kidman Shares Emotional Instagram of Keith Urban Amid Major ‘The Voice’ Announcement
Keith Urban is saying goodbye to The Voice Australia, and Nicole Kidman has his back. On October 8, the country singer performed in Nashville, Tennessee for his world tour “The Speed of Now.” After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, Keith was joined by his wife behind the scenes. She later shared the sweet private moment with a candid Instagram picture posted on the heels of Keith revealing that he is leaving The Voice Australia ahead of season 12 to focus on his family and music.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits
We just included Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III yesterday in our 2022 new couples list, but their relationship may have come to an end. According to Us Weekly, the couple has broken up after less than a year of dating. The news is surprising, considering they were...
Popculture
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos
Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday,...
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’
Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning
Rosie O'Donnell shared a holiday photo with four of her five children, all posing in front of the tree in matching hoodies Rosie O'Donnell enjoyed some cozy moments with her crew this Christmas. The Emmy Award winner, 60, posed for a family photo in front of their tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023." "Christmas morning," O'Donnell captioned the photo, which featured sons Parker Jaren, 27, and Blake Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Vivienne Rose, 20, and...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County. DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under. The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour. Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both...
Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare
A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Complex
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Comments / 0