ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Prevention

Nicole Kidman Shares Emotional Instagram of Keith Urban Amid Major ‘The Voice’ Announcement

Keith Urban is saying goodbye to The Voice Australia, and Nicole Kidman has his back. On October 8, the country singer performed in Nashville, Tennessee for his world tour “The Speed of Now.” After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, Keith was joined by his wife behind the scenes. She later shared the sweet private moment with a candid Instagram picture posted on the heels of Keith revealing that he is leaving The Voice Australia ahead of season 12 to focus on his family and music.
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Popculture

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos

Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday,...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning

Rosie O'Donnell shared a holiday photo with four of her five children, all posing in front of the tree in matching hoodies Rosie O'Donnell enjoyed some cozy moments with her crew this Christmas. The Emmy Award winner, 60, posed for a family photo in front of their tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023." "Christmas morning," O'Donnell captioned the photo, which featured sons Parker Jaren, 27, and Blake Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Vivienne Rose, 20, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy