Read full article on original website
Related
Dick Van Dyke Loves Being A Father To His Four Adult Kids
Dick Van Dyke has been active in Hollywood for the past six decades. He has starred in many movies and TV shows such as his own show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and Diagnosis: Murder. The actor has won five Emmy Awards, one Tony Award, and a Grammy Award. Despite...
Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media
Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Asked Michael Learned for a Date After Their On-Screen Kiss
Michael Learned of 'The Waltons' once shared that James Arness asked her on a date after they shared a kiss on 'Gunsmoke.'
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
The ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor With the Highest Net Worth Quit the Show Early
'Gunsmoke' boasted an impressive cast including James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and others, but the one with the highest net worth may surprise you.
John Wayne Thanked These 2 Actors for Turning Down 2 Wildly Successful Roles That Made Him a Last-Minute Replacement
Movie star John Wayne thanked these 2 actors for turning down movie roles that ultimately became wild successes for him.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Did ‘Moonlighting’ Co-Stars Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Date in Real Life?
The chemistry between 'Moonlighting' co-stars, Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd has left many wondering for decades if the tension onscreen led to a real relationship offscreen.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
Elvis Presley’s Last Movie Was a Forgettable Flop Starring a TV Darling
Elvis Presley's last movie was a tremendous failure despite starring the King of Rock and Roll and one of America's TV sweethearts.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
Jasmine Guy Tried to Quit A Different World in Season 1 After Lisa Bonet and Sinbad Were 'Disrespected'
Jasmine Guy recalls on an upcoming Red Table Talk how she took a stand with the producers of A Different World after costars Lisa Bonet and Sinbad were "disrespected in front of the audience" Jasmine Guy is looking back at her decision to nearly leave A Different World during the show's first season. In an exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, Guy, 60, opened up about her experience on the show while reuniting with her former costars Jada Pinkett Smith, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree...
Bea Arthur Knew 1 ‘Golden Girls’ Directer Had To Go — ‘Shouldn’t a Comedy Director Be Funny?’
‘Golden Girls’ star Bea Arthur was not afraid to stand of for her costars Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and Betty White.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Thought Playing Quint Asper Became Incredibly ‘Boring’
Actor Burt Reynolds once looked back at his 'Gunsmoke' days and said that playing Quint Asper grew to become rather 'boring.'
Christopher Plummer Had Just Weeks to Prepare and 9 Days to Film the Role That Made Him the Oldest Oscar Nominee
Christopher Plummer filmed this role over just 9 days, after only getting a few weeks to prepare, and he got an Oscar nomination for it.
iheart.com
Late, Little Guy Verne Troyer Was Born On This Date In 1969
Morris Chestnut is 54 (“Boyz In the Hood,” “V,” “American Horror Story: Murder House,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Rosewood”) Frank Langella is 85 (“Dracula,” “Dave,” “Good Night and Good Luck”) Colin Morgan is 37 (“Merlin,” “The...
Comments / 0