Dick Van Dyke Loves Being A Father To His Four Adult Kids

Dick Van Dyke has been active in Hollywood for the past six decades. He has starred in many movies and TV shows such as his own show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and Diagnosis: Murder. The actor has won five Emmy Awards, one Tony Award, and a Grammy Award. Despite...
The Independent

Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media

Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
The Hollywood Reporter

Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”

When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
People

Jasmine Guy Tried to Quit A Different World in Season 1 After Lisa Bonet and Sinbad Were 'Disrespected'

Jasmine Guy recalls on an upcoming Red Table Talk how she took a stand with the producers of A Different World after costars Lisa Bonet and Sinbad were "disrespected in front of the audience" Jasmine Guy is looking back at her decision to nearly leave A Different World during the show's first season. In an exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, Guy, 60, opened up about her experience on the show while reuniting with her former costars Jada Pinkett Smith, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree...
iheart.com

Late, Little Guy Verne Troyer Was Born On This Date In 1969

Morris Chestnut is 54 (“Boyz In the Hood,” “V,” “American Horror Story: Murder House,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Rosewood”) Frank Langella is 85 (“Dracula,” “Dave,” “Good Night and Good Luck”) Colin Morgan is 37 (“Merlin,” “The...
