ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
suggest.com

The Sketchy Story Of ‘Million-Dollar Money Drop,’ The Shortlived, Controversial Game Show

Let’s face it, not every game show is Jeopardy! or Wheel of Fortune. Over the years, TV executives have tried desperately to create the next great American game show. One of those attempts, as game show enthusiasts might remember, was the Million Dollar Money Drop. Here’s everything we know about the rise and fall of this game show relic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy