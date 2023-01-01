ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
People

Fisherman Found Clinging to Signal Buoy After Falling into the Ocean on Christmas Day

Brazilian fisherman David Soares was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after falling from his boat near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north of Rio de Janeiro A Brazilian fisherman has been found desperately clinging to a signal buoy after falling from his boat on Christmas Day. David Soares, 43, was saved by a fellow fisherman in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after he fell into the water Sunday while working alone near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north...
Robb Report

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.  Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
tripsavvy.com

15 Best Islands in the US

U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
NBC News

American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru

Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
KRMG

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing blasted testing requirements on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
The Week

The fast-paced world of speedcubing

Since its invention in 1974, the Rubik's cube has taken the world and its hobbyists by storm. But the brightly-colored block puzzle has also fostered some fierce competition, as global puzzle fanatics put their algorithmic understanding and finger dexterity to the ultimate test. Welcome to the world of speedcubing — here's everything you need to know: First and foremost — where did the Rubik's Cube come from? The Rubik's Cube was first invented by Hungarian architecture professor Ernő Rubik to model 3D movement for his students. The original version, called the "magic cube," was made of wood and paper and held together with...
AFP

Migrant influx from Cuba forces Florida national park to close

Dry Tortugas National Park, a group of islands west of Florida, will remain closed until further notice due to a growing number of boats arriving from Cuba, US authorities announced Monday. "Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park," the statement added.
ancientpages.com

Rare Unexpected Discovery Of Elizabethan-Era Ship At Quarry 300 Meters From The Coast

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A team from CEMEX unexpectedly uncovered the remains of a rare Elizabethan-era ship while dredging for aggregates at a quarry on the Dungeness headland in Kent. Found some 300 meters from the coast, the discovery stumped the quarry team, who contacted our experts to study the remains.

