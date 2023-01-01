Read full article on original website
Related
New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world
People have been lighting fireworks on New Year's Eve for millennia. Stacker rounded up images from some of the best fireworks displays worldwide, ushering in a new year.
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
Tri-City Herald
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Fisherman Found Clinging to Signal Buoy After Falling into the Ocean on Christmas Day
Brazilian fisherman David Soares was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after falling from his boat near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north of Rio de Janeiro A Brazilian fisherman has been found desperately clinging to a signal buoy after falling from his boat on Christmas Day. David Soares, 43, was saved by a fellow fisherman in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after he fell into the water Sunday while working alone near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north...
TikTokers are sharing harrowing videos from the extreme waters of Drake Passage — a shortcut to Antarctica with some of the choppiest water in the world
"I'd start looking for the violin group on the deck," wrote one user.
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
Meta employee, 28, buys a 12-year lease on a cruise ship studio for $300,000 to WFH worldwide
Austin Wells has bought a 12-year lease of a studio apartment on a cruise ship for $300,000. The ship, which launches in 2025, has 547 apartments and will sail the world, taking three years for one trip.
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
Deadly 'rogue wave' smashes into cruise ship near Antarctica — but where did it come from?
A suspected rogue wave recently crashed into a cruise ship near Antarctica killing one and injuring four others. Where did it come from?
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
They were rocked by blast and rogue wave during Antarctic cruise. They share their story.
A Kansas woman tells about how an explosion occurred beneath the floor of a heavy-duty inflatable vehicle on which she was riding on Antarctica.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Inside China’s apocalyptic ‘ghost cities’ where 65million homes lay deserted as Communist Party faces economic chaos
CHINA is awash with "ghost cities" where apartment blocks stand abandoned or mothballed with some 65million empty homes. The dystopian landscape of empty high-rises, expansive parks and grand monuments are the product of China's breakneck economic rise over the last 30 years. No economy has ever risen from the dust...
American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru
Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
KRMG
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing blasted testing requirements on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
World
Migrants from northern Africa make dangerous trek through Spain’s Canary Islands
Senegalese teenager Mohammed Mandijj had already been on the road for nearly a year before setting sail from from Western Sahara to Spain several months ago. He was one of 47 passsengers on a boat that night. Although he said that he feared for his life, he put his fate in God’s hands.
The fast-paced world of speedcubing
Since its invention in 1974, the Rubik's cube has taken the world and its hobbyists by storm. But the brightly-colored block puzzle has also fostered some fierce competition, as global puzzle fanatics put their algorithmic understanding and finger dexterity to the ultimate test. Welcome to the world of speedcubing — here's everything you need to know: First and foremost — where did the Rubik's Cube come from? The Rubik's Cube was first invented by Hungarian architecture professor Ernő Rubik to model 3D movement for his students. The original version, called the "magic cube," was made of wood and paper and held together with...
Migrant influx from Cuba forces Florida national park to close
Dry Tortugas National Park, a group of islands west of Florida, will remain closed until further notice due to a growing number of boats arriving from Cuba, US authorities announced Monday. "Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park," the statement added.
ancientpages.com
Rare Unexpected Discovery Of Elizabethan-Era Ship At Quarry 300 Meters From The Coast
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A team from CEMEX unexpectedly uncovered the remains of a rare Elizabethan-era ship while dredging for aggregates at a quarry on the Dungeness headland in Kent. Found some 300 meters from the coast, the discovery stumped the quarry team, who contacted our experts to study the remains.
Good News Network
Christmas Spirit Enfolds Korean Tourists During Blizzard –After They Knocked on This Guy’s Door
A group of South Korean tourists narrowly avoided a ruined vacation, with good fortune swapping it for an unforgettable experience waiting out a blizzard and cooking with a New York family. Traveling from Niagara Falls to Washington DC, a tour group of 10 South Koreans got stuck in a blizzard...
