Elle King is known for her hit songs including "Ex's & Oh's" and "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," but fans will get to see another side of her skillset tonight as she co-hosts CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside Jimmie Allen and Rachel Smith. This is another opportunity for King to show off her hosting abilities following her work on ABC's CMA Fest broadcast this past summer. Ahead of New Year's Eve, PopCulture.com sat down with the singer backstage at rehearsals where we discussed what it's like to showcase a different part of her abilities through these hosting opportunities.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO