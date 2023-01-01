Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch Going Through A Pain That Women Are All Too Familiar With
Ellen DeGeneres has spent the past five days celebrating the life of her late sidekick, tWitch. On December 13, the actor, hip-hop dancer, and TV personality died in what has been ruled a suicide. As a way to remember one of her favorite people, DeGeneres has been posting daily pictures...
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
Current ‘Jeopardy’ Champion Won’t Stop Swaying Even Though Fans Find It “Distracting” — Here’s Why
While Jeopardy! contestant Ray LaLonde has just won his fifth game in a row, fans can’t help but notice the way he rocks back and forth while appearing on camera — prompting a response from the show’s producers. As a scenic artist from Toronto, LaLonde’s current winning...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch
Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
The Witcher actor believes Henry Cavill quit Netflix show over creative differences
Doug Cockle has a theory about Henry Cavill's departure.
YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies at 27
Keenan Cahill, popular YouTube creator who made lip-sync videos with celebrities like 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, died after open-heart surgery at age 27.
Logic Reveals He and Wife Brittney Noell Are Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Coming 2023'
The rapper and his wife are already parents to a son named Bobby, whom they welcomed in 2020 Logic and Brittney Noell are expanding their family! The rapper, 32, announced on New Year's Day that he and his wife are expecting their second child. "Happy New Baby!" Logic captioned a video on Instagram, which sees him recording an ultrasound as Noell watches their baby on the screen before her. In the comments section, a handful of stars shared their congratulations, including actress Lena Waithe and rapper Jwalt. Noell also...
'Little People, Big World' Star Says Series TV Stay 'Coming to a Close'
Little People, Big World has been a fixture on TLC for 24 seasons, but that might be coming to a close soon. While chatting with fans on social media, Tori Roloff may have revealed how much longer she and her husband Zach Roloff are on the reality series. She also could be hinting at the end for the Roloff family entirely at TLC.
HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
The Net Worth Of Rob Dyrdek And Every ‘Ridiculousness’ Cast Member
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. MTV has become more...
The Sketchy Story Of ‘Million-Dollar Money Drop,’ The Shortlived, Controversial Game Show
Let’s face it, not every game show is Jeopardy! or Wheel of Fortune. Over the years, TV executives have tried desperately to create the next great American game show. One of those attempts, as game show enthusiasts might remember, was the Million Dollar Money Drop. Here’s everything we know about the rise and fall of this game show relic.
Andrew Tate: A ‘multi-millionaire’ kickboxer and once self-proclaimed misogynist
Social media influencer Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.A former kickboxing world champion, 36-year-old Tate amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.He claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan this month that he was the “most googled man on earth”, but Google Trends ranked him the eighth most searched person globally in 2022.His commentary across social media platforms has been met with controversy.In 2017, he was banned on Twitter for saying...
‘Single’s Inferno 2’: What Is Kim Jin-young’s Youtube Channel?
'Single's Inferno 2' showed Kim Jin-young talk about making content for his YouTube Channel.
A reboot that dropped the sequel ball so badly it’s getting rebooted again begins with a bang on streaming
The cyclical nature of modern Hollywood means that nothing is ever truly safe from a reboot or remake, but even then, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise didn’t waste any time in starting all over again. Jonathan Liebesman’s 2014 blockbuster may have been widely panned by critics and greeted...
Diddy Trolls Soulja Boy On New Year’s Eve
Diddy took a light-hearted jab at Soulja Boy on New Year’s Eve. Diddy trolled Soulja Boy on New Year’s Eve, remarking that he “did everything first.” Reflecting on the end of 2022, Diddy also shared advice for his followers going into the new year. “It’s fuckin’...
‘Friends’ Is Iconic, But This Windows 95 Tutorial With Jennifer Aniston And Matthew Perry Is Not
Can you think of anything more ’90s than an instructional video for Windows 95 starring Friends sensations Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry? Yeah, we didn’t think so. We recently dug up that very video, and we can’t believe what we’re seeing. Jennifer Aniston And Matthew Perry...
An insipid drama riddled with cliches inexplicably jumps 91 places to become a Netflix sensation
When you think of iconic acting duos that starred in multiple films together, your mind may conjure images of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to name but a few, but more than likely not Colors of Love duo Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
