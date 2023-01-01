Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford
Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford and 64. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Vehicle Hits A Pedestrian, Near A Local School
Sources are reporting an accident on the East side. It happened around 3:40 pm near the 2900 block of Charles. Initial reports are saying a...
rockfordscanner.com
Extremely Violent Last 72 Hours in Winnebago County
Police have responded to almost 500 medical calls. Police labeled shootings, murders, stabbings, etc.. as “medical assist”. 24 of them are reported to be shootings. 4 of them are reported to be robberies. 70 of them are reported to be shots fired. Do you think there was only 70...
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
WIFR
Funeral procession planned for fallen North Park firefighter
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
WIFR
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
Dixon woman target of investigation into drug sales
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Renee Myers, 43, was arrested Friday after an investigation into illegal drug sales in the area, police said. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged Myers with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Police said they had received information about illegal drug activity and Myers was developed as the […]
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
rockfordscanner.com
Suspects Attempt To Steal A Dog Out of A Winnebago County Animal Control Van. Then Shoot At The Animal Control Officer
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. Initial reports are saying a Winnebago County Animal...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. - A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County. At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate...
nrgmediadixon.com
Police Respond to a Call of a Stabbing Victim, One Person Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder
Shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 200 block of 1st ave. in Forreston for a report of a stabbing victim. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Jones of Byron, for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon, and improper container/driver. Jones was also cited for no insurance and speeding.
Police: Byron man arrested for New Year’s Eve stabbing
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Byron man was arrested on New Year's Eve after stabbing someone. Officers responded to the 200 block of 1st Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing victim, according to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Jeremy Jones, 41, after a short investigation. He has been […]
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old boy from Janesville was heading west on Highway 14 when...
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
wglc.net
Missing Mendota man found deceased
MENDOTA – A Mendota man who was reported missing last week was found deceased within a couple blocks of his residence. On Friday night authorities were notified that 65-year-old William Minder was missing. The Mendota Police Department say that he was later found a few blocks from his residence deceased. The LaSalle County Coroners Office and the Mendota Police Department are investigating the cause of his death and at this time no foul play suspected.
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
