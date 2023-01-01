ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Vehicle Hits A Pedestrian, Near A Local School

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident on the East side. It happened around 3:40 pm near the 2900 block of Charles. Initial reports are saying a...
rockfordscanner.com

Extremely Violent Last 72 Hours in Winnebago County

Police have responded to almost 500 medical calls. Police labeled shootings, murders, stabbings, etc.. as “medical assist”. 24 of them are reported to be shootings. 4 of them are reported to be robberies. 70 of them are reported to be shots fired. Do you think there was only 70...
WIFR

Funeral procession planned for fallen North Park firefighter

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon woman target of investigation into drug sales

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Renee Myers, 43, was arrested Friday after an investigation into illegal drug sales in the area, police said. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged Myers with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Police said they had received information about illegal drug activity and Myers was developed as the […]
DIXON, IL
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Police Respond to a Call of a Stabbing Victim, One Person Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder

Shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 200 block of 1st ave. in Forreston for a report of a stabbing victim. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Jones of Byron, for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon, and improper container/driver. Jones was also cited for no insurance and speeding.
FORRESTON, IL
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wglc.net

Missing Mendota man found deceased

MENDOTA – A Mendota man who was reported missing last week was found deceased within a couple blocks of his residence. On Friday night authorities were notified that 65-year-old William Minder was missing. The Mendota Police Department say that he was later found a few blocks from his residence deceased. The LaSalle County Coroners Office and the Mendota Police Department are investigating the cause of his death and at this time no foul play suspected.
MENDOTA, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
BROOKLYN, WI

