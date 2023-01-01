MENDOTA – A Mendota man who was reported missing last week was found deceased within a couple blocks of his residence. On Friday night authorities were notified that 65-year-old William Minder was missing. The Mendota Police Department say that he was later found a few blocks from his residence deceased. The LaSalle County Coroners Office and the Mendota Police Department are investigating the cause of his death and at this time no foul play suspected.

