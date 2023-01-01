Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
New babies born in 2023 in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The start of a new year is often marked by the births of new babies in the Pine Belt. In 2023, it appears the first baby born at a Pine Belt hospital was at Merit Health Wesley. According to Merit Health Wesley, a girl, named...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo brings back popular storytime for January
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Once Upon a Time, at a Zoo not-so-far-away, a storytime event was being held for free - every Friday in January 2023. The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free storytime event for children who are not yet in school and their caregivers. Storytime will take place...
WDAM-TV
Gas prices in Miss. remain steady in 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year brings wishes for lower fuel prices in Mississippi. On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the average price of gas in Mississippi hit $2.81 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last year. “Down here it’s lovely, I live in Seattle...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel double homicide suspect is finally back in Mississippi after he was captured in Ohio almost two months ago. According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Ronald Buckley is accused of killing two people outside a laurel laundromat. Buckley reportedly fled to Fremont, Ohio, where...
WDAM-TV
Good-natured memorial erected for felled City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A good-natured memorial has been set up on the site where once stood a Christmas tree that was a memorial itself to honor a late City of Hattiesburg employee. The Christmas tree that had been erected in Hattiesburg’s downtown roundabout on Dec. 21 lasted less than...
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon
Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
WDAM-TV
‘Just the beginning,’ says Mayor Rogers of Lumberton’s efforts to combat drainage issues
The City of Hattiesburg is continuing its New Year’s Eve tradition of dropping the Hub City sign at a celebration downtown. Hub City Humane Society encourages firework safety for animals. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Many people across the Pine Belt are planning to celebrate the new year with...
Mississippi officials discover more human remains near Camp Shelby two months after first discovery
Officials say more human remains have been discovered outside Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg where other human remains were recovered two months ago. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Forrest County Coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab continue to work to determine the identity of the person associated with the human remains located near Camp Shelby back in late October.
WDAM-TV
Things to know before celebrating NYE in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is proud to partner with Experience Columbia to host this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Main Street will be open during the morning hours Saturday, and around mid-morning, it may close at Second Street between the stage and the Christmas tree.
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident on Friday morning. City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car. The tree was put into place just over a week ago and was dedicated...
Police investigating New Year’s Eve death of pedestrian on Mississippi interstate
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a pedestrian on a stretch of Mississippi interstate Saturday night,. Hattiesburg police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 59 shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened under the Hardy Street overpass bridge, where...
WDAM-TV
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new business is ready to open its doors down along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway to the City of Petal. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said a multitude of chicken sandwich fans were looking forward to Thursday, the first day of Chick-fil-A officially opens. “Chick-fil-A’s been spot...
WDAM-TV
City of Petal excited for new Central Business District
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City is constantly trying to improve and develop businesses, and one way the mayor is trying to grow the city is through a proposed Central Business District. The idea is to open more avenues for investors to bring business into the city--industrial and commercial....
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. A normal schedule will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
WDAM-TV
HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning. The robbery took place at the Circle K, 7060 U.S. 49 around 2 a.m. Saturday. Any information about the incident...
WDAM-TV
400 customers in Oak Grove community under boil water notice
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 400 households in north Lamar County are under a boil water notice. The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice for a large portion of the Oak Grove Community on Monday, Dec. 2. The affected area stretches from the intersection of Old...
WDAM-TV
City of Petal dealing with deterioration of major bridge
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the City of Petal completed an infrastructure study on a bridge along East Eighth Street. The study showed deterioration issues---making the bridge impassable and residents having to seek an alternate route to get to town and to the upper elementary school. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss heads into New Year with 2nd Sun Belt win
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind Austin Crowley’s 23 second-half points, the Southern Miss men’s basketball team squeaked out a 76-70 New Year’s Eve win over App State (7-8, 0-2 SBC). The Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 SBC) moved to 2-0 in Sun Belt play after downing the Mountaineers at Reed Green Coliseum.
WDAM-TV
Christmas tradition continues in Laurel
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Stephens family and Dying to Live Ministries open their doors every Christmas to give people in Laurel a place to spend the holidays. Visitors are welcomed to a meal and different activities, such as musical chairs and a cookie-decorating contest. The idea was born...
Comments / 1