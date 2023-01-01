ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Clayton News Daily

TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?

After two closely contested and highly entertaining College Football Playoff national semifinal showdowns Saturday, the title clash is set: defending champion and undefeated Georgia against this season’s Cinderella program from TCU. As both teams get set to descend upon Los Angeles later this week for the Jan. 9 game...
FORT WORTH, TX
Clayton News Daily

Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. If Georgia is going to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Clayton News Daily

WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win

Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after the win. While he acknowledged that they could...
COLUMBUS, OH
Clayton News Daily

Kirby Smart: The Semifinal Is "The Only Game We're Guaranteed"

While two games are left in the CFP, Georgia is approaching tonight as a one-game season. Quarterback Stetson Bennett shared that sentiment at the podium earlier this week, and head coach Kirby Smart echoed that this morning. Smart joined the College Gameday crew and spoke about how his team is...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket

Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in the class. There was...
ATHENS, GA

