Sue Cunningham and Brian Skinner were recently elected to three-year terms as board members of the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The local SWCD exists as an independent subdivision of the state of Ohio, governed locally by the five-member Delaware SWCD Board of Supervisors. Charlie Reffitt, Dan Lane and Mike Hope serve as the other current board members. Delaware SWCD, having formed over 75 years ago, seeks to conserve soil and natural resources through technical assistance and education to landowners.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO