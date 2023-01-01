ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Delaware Gazette

Winter 100 program underway

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to get in better shape, and there are free resources available in central Ohio to help local residents reach their goals. For example, Preservation Parks of Delaware County offers the annual Winter 100 challenge from January to March 31. “Register,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Twp. to talk 2023, fire division

GALENA — Harlem Township is beginning 2023 with two meetings this week and is also seeking additional staff. We’ll start with the meetings. The Harlem Township Board of Trustees will hold its 2023 organizational meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Harlem Township Firehouse, 3883 S. state Route 605, Galena. It is open to the public and available via Zoom.
GALENA, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware SWCD Board welcomes new members

Sue Cunningham and Brian Skinner were recently elected to three-year terms as board members of the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The local SWCD exists as an independent subdivision of the state of Ohio, governed locally by the five-member Delaware SWCD Board of Supervisors. Charlie Reffitt, Dan Lane and Mike Hope serve as the other current board members. Delaware SWCD, having formed over 75 years ago, seeks to conserve soil and natural resources through technical assistance and education to landowners.
DELAWARE, OH

