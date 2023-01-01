When Celine Dion revealed she had Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) and was postponing her tour, it was the first time many people had heard of the rare neurological disorder. For Jon Kelf, it was an emotional moment as the world learned about the incurable condition he has lived with for three years. Here in his own words, he describes what it is like to have SPS and how he finds comfort in nature, photography and a vole called Vernon.

