Read full article on original website
Related
Man Survives 24 Hours on Driftwood in Shark-Infested Waters: 'Very Lucky'
The man was found by rescuers clinging to flotsam after his boat capsized.
Humanitarian diver rescues a fish trapped inside plastic in the ocean
A diver has recorded the moment they saved a fish from being trapped alive by plastic in the Indian Ocean surrounding Sri Lanka.The Pearl Protectors are dedicated to helping marine life in the area and reducing plastic consumption, and they found the fish in a pile of rocks on the ocean’s bed during Boxing Day, unable to move.The diver quickly untangled the fish from the plastic bag, which it wouldn’t have done alone, before it happily swam off.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
'Poor behaviour' from some Scarborough walrus visitors - report
A wandering Arctic walrus that came ashore in Scarborough prompted poor behaviour from some of the huge crowds that came to see him, a report says. The arrival on Friday night of the mammal, nicknamed Thor, drew thousands of people to the seaside town. One onlooker broke through a cordon...
Good News Network
True ‘River Monster’ of the Amazon Has Recovered Thanks to New Sustainable Fishing
Some of the best conservation stories in history begin by properly organizing and regulating the hunting of that animal, and the “pirarucu” or arapaima, of the Amazon River Basin is a perfect example. It used to take fishermen five days or more to land one, but sustainable fishing...
The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake
It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.
WATCH: Anglers Make Shocking Catch After Following Small Creek to Storm Drain
For most anglers, their most memorable catches are likely to come from picturesque lakes or rivers. However, for one fisherman, they reeled in one heck of a fish in a less-than-ideal spot. Instead of a large freshwater lake or pristine mountain stream, they reeled in the fish near a storm drain.
Watch Giant Whale Circle Tiny Fishing Boat: 'Completely at Its Mercy'
"We first became concerned when we realized the width of the tail was more than the width of our [16-foot] boat," Tamanui Uerata said.
WATCH: Ice Fishermen Reel in Fish While Relaxing in Inflatable Hot Tub in Middle of Lake
Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!
BBC
Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals. This can...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Is there mercury in the fish we eat? Amazonians tap WhatsApp to find out
A community of Indigenous peoples worried that mercury used by gold miners was contaminating the fish they eat. So they created a DIY team to find out more.
BBC
Coventry photographer's archive saved from a skip catalogued by volunteers
Images saved from a skip, showing the restoration of a city devastated by the blitz, have been identified and catalogued thanks to the work of volunteers. Thousands of photographs taken by Coventry photographer Arthur Cooper from the 1940s up to the 1960s have been digitized and released online by Coventry University.
BBC
Stiff Person Syndrome: 'Nature helps me manage my Stiff-Person Syndrome'
When Celine Dion revealed she had Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) and was postponing her tour, it was the first time many people had heard of the rare neurological disorder. For Jon Kelf, it was an emotional moment as the world learned about the incurable condition he has lived with for three years. Here in his own words, he describes what it is like to have SPS and how he finds comfort in nature, photography and a vole called Vernon.
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Shark Facts That Will Amaze You
Sharks are one of the most fascinating and intriguing animals on the planet. With their sleek bodies, powerful jaws, and razor-sharp teeth, they have captured the attention of scientists, filmmakers, and nature lovers alike. Whether you are a seasoned shark enthusiast or just curious about these incredible creatures, here are...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Shoreham: Light plane crashes in field at Mill Hill
A light plane has crashed in a field in West Sussex. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Mill Hill, Shoreham, at 12:39 GMT, with appliances including a heavy rescue tender and an off-road vehicle being sent. Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were...
BBC
Norwich grandmother shares her experience after weight loss op
When Penny Browne underwent a gastric bypass operation after having no success with dieting and slimming groups, she hoped to get her "life back". How is she doing seven months on and what is she looking forward to in 2023?. "I feel so much happier," says Miss Browne. The 54-year-old...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
Comments / 0