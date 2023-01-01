ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Humanitarian diver rescues a fish trapped inside plastic in the ocean

A diver has recorded the moment they saved a fish from being trapped alive by plastic in the Indian Ocean surrounding Sri Lanka.The Pearl Protectors are dedicated to helping marine life in the area and reducing plastic consumption, and they found the fish in a pile of rocks on the ocean’s bed during Boxing Day, unable to move.The diver quickly untangled the fish from the plastic bag, which it wouldn’t have done alone, before it happily swam off.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC

'Poor behaviour' from some Scarborough walrus visitors - report

A wandering Arctic walrus that came ashore in Scarborough prompted poor behaviour from some of the huge crowds that came to see him, a report says. The arrival on Friday night of the mammal, nicknamed Thor, drew thousands of people to the seaside town. One onlooker broke through a cordon...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ice Fishermen Reel in Fish While Relaxing in Inflatable Hot Tub in Middle of Lake

Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals. This can...
BBC

Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire

A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC

Coventry photographer's archive saved from a skip catalogued by volunteers

Images saved from a skip, showing the restoration of a city devastated by the blitz, have been identified and catalogued thanks to the work of volunteers. Thousands of photographs taken by Coventry photographer Arthur Cooper from the 1940s up to the 1960s have been digitized and released online by Coventry University.
BBC

Stiff Person Syndrome: 'Nature helps me manage my Stiff-Person Syndrome'

When Celine Dion revealed she had Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) and was postponing her tour, it was the first time many people had heard of the rare neurological disorder. For Jon Kelf, it was an emotional moment as the world learned about the incurable condition he has lived with for three years. Here in his own words, he describes what it is like to have SPS and how he finds comfort in nature, photography and a vole called Vernon.
petpress.net

10+ Interesting Shark Facts That Will Amaze You

Sharks are one of the most fascinating and intriguing animals on the planet. With their sleek bodies, powerful jaws, and razor-sharp teeth, they have captured the attention of scientists, filmmakers, and nature lovers alike. Whether you are a seasoned shark enthusiast or just curious about these incredible creatures, here are...
BBC

First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year

The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC

Shoreham: Light plane crashes in field at Mill Hill

A light plane has crashed in a field in West Sussex. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Mill Hill, Shoreham, at 12:39 GMT, with appliances including a heavy rescue tender and an off-road vehicle being sent. Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were...
BBC

Norwich grandmother shares her experience after weight loss op

When Penny Browne underwent a gastric bypass operation after having no success with dieting and slimming groups, she hoped to get her "life back". How is she doing seven months on and what is she looking forward to in 2023?. "I feel so much happier," says Miss Browne. The 54-year-old...
BBC

Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'

"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...

