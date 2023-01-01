ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WEAR

Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
PACE, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man

PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO

CORRECTION: The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office clarified an earlier news release. Chloe Collen Davidson was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two Northwest Florida hospitals welcomes their first babies born in 2023. Christopher Melendez and Shaira Lopez welcomed their baby boy, Keniel, at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola Sunday morning. The Donaldson family also welcomed their baby girl, Elizebeth "Ellie" Margaret, at Baptist Health Care in Pensacola Sunday.
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

HOMICIDE IN PACE

Today, 1/1/ 2023, at approximately 1:40 AM Santa Rosa County Sheriff‘s Deputies responded to a reported shooting at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle in Pace. Upon arrival, our deputies located a male victim and performed medical aid until EMS arrived on scene. Shortly thereafter, paramedics pronounce the male victim deceased.
PACE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance

PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
PENSACOLA, FL
WGNO

YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy