Man shot, killed in Santa Rosa County domestic dispute identified as suspect’s husband: Sheriff
WEAR
Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
WEAR
Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man
Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO
Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
Service for Okaloosa County deputy shows sense of duty and sense of humor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve 2022 marks one week since an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed on the job. Corporal Ray Hamilton was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call on Christmas Eve. Hundreds came to Destin to celebrate the young deputy’s meaningful life. To the many people packing […]
Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
WEAR
Woman crashes car into front of Rent-A-Center in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A woman crashed her car into the front of a Rent-A-Center in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the furniture store on Mobile Hwy. near the Walmart Supercenter. A glass front door shattered in the wreck. EMS and fire crews are on scene...
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
WEAR
Neighbors raise concerns of security after man found shot dead in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- The man found shot dead in Milton has been identified as 31-year-old Johnny Davis, according to police. Police say Davis was last seen late New Year's Eve. Yellow tape surrounds the home where Davis was found on the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. "We didn’t know what...
Florida Mom With 4 Kids In The Car, Charged After Shooting Man In A Pickup Truck
A Florida woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect and aggravated battery after a shooting on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, on January 1, just after 7 pm, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reddick Road in Ponce De Leon regarding a shooting
WEAR
Northwest Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two Northwest Florida hospitals welcomes their first babies born in 2023. Christopher Melendez and Shaira Lopez welcomed their baby boy, Keniel, at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola Sunday morning. The Donaldson family also welcomed their baby girl, Elizebeth "Ellie" Margaret, at Baptist Health Care in Pensacola Sunday.
navarrenewspaper.com
HOMICIDE IN PACE
Man crashes into trooper’s patrol car, arrested for DUI: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a man early New Year’s Day for DUI after his vehicle hit an FHP patrol car. According to officials, the officer driving the patrol car came to a stop in the left turn lane on North Beal Parkway. The male driver […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance
WEAR
Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
WEAR
Police investigating homicide after 31-year-old man found shot dead in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man was found shot dead in Milton. Milton Police tells WEAR News it happened the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis. According to police, the victim's body was found in a...
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
