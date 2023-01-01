ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LY0fd_0k05vFBo00
photo by Michael Gomez

Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.

This year they also created large Rose Parade theme poster replicas for the post parade Float Fest to be held at Pasadena High School.

You will also spot country artist, Tanya Tucker who will perform her new critically-acclaimed “Ready As I’ll Never Be” during the Grand Finale of the parade. In true Tanya style, she’ll be arriving at The Mansion Entertainment Group float on a Black Friesian horse!

Tanya will then be joined by Los Angeles’ First AME Praise Team choir for the performance of “Ready As I’ll Never Be,” which was produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile.

Watch the Rose Bowl Parade on NBC from 11:30 am – 1 pm EST.

The post Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring

Spend An Evening with David Sedaris as the best-selling author returns to Nashville for a one-night show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater on April 8. Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in Downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have […] The post Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022. Cheatham County Source Ashland City Man Killed in Tuesday Night’s Head-On Collision on West End Avenue A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue. Read more. Southwest Airlines Releases Statement About Operational […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at  6:15 p.m. Music Note: The red […] The post What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Katherine Amelia Williams

Katherine Amelia Williams, age 79, of Ashland City, TN, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. Katherine was born on August 14, 1943, in Cheatham County, TN to the late Clarence Hoover Shivers and Margret Louis Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her […] The post OBITUARY: Katherine Amelia Williams appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market

Country artist Jessie James Decker and former Tennessee Titans player Eric Decker have listed their Nashville home, reports Taste of Country.  The asking price is $10.3 million for the six bedroom, nine bathroom home with over 13,000 square feet. Purchased in 2019, the couple bought the home for $4.25 million. Sitting on almost three acres, […] The post Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
kwayradio.com

Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family

A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
WATERLOO, IA
Cheatham County Source

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free […] The post Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 […] The post Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville

If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville. Shiners NYE at Woolworth Theatre 223 Rep. John Lewis Way N. 8:30 pm Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what […] The post Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy