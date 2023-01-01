ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How New Year’s is Celebrated Around the World

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

In the United States, we celebrate ringing in the New Year with a ball drop or in Nashville, a note drop, as we countdown to midnight. There’s often a toast of champagne or cocktail to accompany the countdown but are you curious how other countries celebrate?

Taste of Home shared traditions shared around the world from eating grapes to putting a potato under your bed.

Japan – It’s a tradition to eat soba noodles. Toshikoshi soba, which translates to a “year-crossing” the long noodles means crossing from one year to the next.

Spain – Just twelve seconds before the new year, you must eat twelve grapes. Each one signifying a month from the previous year. It might bring you bad luck if you can’t eat the grapes before midnight.

France – Just like the US, the French drink champagne to ring in the new year but they also have a big meal called as le réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestr e comprised of oysters, lobsters, and escargot.

Italy – Known for pasta, on New Year’s Eve, they instead eat lentils with pork. It’s thought to bring good luck for the year.

Columbia – There’s the tradition of placing three potatoes under your bed- one peeled, one partially peeled and one unpeeled. Just before midnight, you blindly select one of the potatoes – peeled means good fortune, unpeeled means financial woes, and half peeled means half fortune, half financial woes for the year.

Australia – There are fireworks displays throughout the country. The most notable one is at the Sydney Harbour Bridge where people will gather hours ahead of time to watch the display.

The Phillipines – They eat twelve servings of fruit of various varieties from grapes to oranges.

Denmark – After dinner, it’s a tradition to eat a tower of marzipan doughnuts.

Canada – Ice fishing is on the agenda for the new year. Celebrations on the frozen water ways last all night.

Irish – They will bang bread on the walls to usher out bad luck and invite good luck for the new year.

Brazil – Seven is a lucky number, so they will eat seven pomegranate seeds, and seven grapes. Some will jump seven waves in the ocean and make seven wishes for good luck.

Greece – They eat sweet bread at midnight, a coin is baked into the bread and the person who receives the slice containing the coin will have good luck all year.

The post How New Year’s is Celebrated Around the World appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

A Southern New Year's Tradition

As we approach the new year, many home chefs are preparing to make their traditional New Year’s Dinner. Many cultures celebrate with their own specific dishes every New Year but the theme for all is basically the same- Good Food and Drinks which are believed to bring a New Year full of prosperity.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
94kix.com

Good Luck Foods for the New Year in Colorado

My mom made black-eyed peas every year as far back as I can remember. I was told that in the South, it was good luck to eat them on New Year’s Day to ensure you would have good luck for the year. My mom was actually from the Northern states, or according to a map of regions of the U.S., she was from the Midwest. Her family had a tradition of eating pickled herring on New Year’s Day instead. When I moved to Colorado, my former boss brought in pickled herring for New Year’s too. Not sure where he was originally from, but he had heard eating them would bring good luck in the new year. Black-eyed peas are a stretch, but at least they’re not pickled herring.
COLORADO STATE
12tomatoes.com

Would You Make Banana Wine?

You think of wine and the image of rolling hills and sun-soaked grapes comes to mind, but there’s a whole other type of wine out there made from an unsuspecting fruit — bananas. This type of wine takes the frugality of ripening fruits and transforms them into a drink that can last for a decent amount of time. Better yet? It doesn’t require a fancy distillery and can be made at home.
The Guardian

Country diary: The farm rolls on, regardless of day or year

It is the final day of the year, but the farming cycle, governed by season and not calendar, makes the significance of tomorrow almost arbitrary. Not until the herd is on spring grass, new calves “at foot”, will it feel as if we have truly turned a corner. Now we are deep into winter, with its unchanging daily routine, and I am out before it is light, as I have been each and every day – Christmas included – since the cattle became dependent on supplementary feeding. They are waiting for me, just as they always are, for the most part stoically patient, but one or two with a peremptory shout. Devons are known for being vocal.
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in New Mexico

The Land of Enchantment is located in the southwestern part of the United States and is one of the Mountain States. New Mexico is the fifth state in the United States in terms of size and, with more than 2.1 million residents, is the 36th most populous. In terms of...
ARIZONA STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy