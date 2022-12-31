Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
wsucougars.com
Cougar Men Down in Desert to Face ASU
At Arizona State (11-3, 2-1) | Thursday, Jan. 5 | 6 p.m. MT | 5 p.m. PT | Desert Financial Arena (Tempe, Ariz.) Watch | Pac-12 Network (Daron Sutton & Don MacLean) Listen | WSU Learfield Radio Network (Matt Chazanow & Craig Ehlo) OPENING FIVE. 1. Washington State travels to...
KREM
WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
q13fox.com
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case
PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
Bonner County Daily Bee
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
U of I beef specialist to hold beef education and research professorship
MOSCOW — University of Idaho Extension beef specialist John Hall has a prestigious new title and additional tools to serve his students and the state’s livestock industry thanks to a gift from the family of his former boss and mentor, the late Carl Hunt. Hall was recently named...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody. Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
KHQ Right Now
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Comments / 0