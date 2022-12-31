ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Cougar Men Down in Desert to Face ASU

At Arizona State (11-3, 2-1) | Thursday, Jan. 5 | 6 p.m. MT | 5 p.m. PT | Desert Financial Arena (Tempe, Ariz.) Watch | Pac-12 Network (Daron Sutton & Don MacLean) Listen | WSU Learfield Radio Network (Matt Chazanow & Craig Ehlo) OPENING FIVE. 1. Washington State travels to...
WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody.  Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
